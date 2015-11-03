(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Old
Mutual plc's GBP450m
issue of subordinated debt securities a 'BB+' rating. The notes
are rated three
notches below Old Mutual's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB+', to reflect
their subordination (two notches) and moderate risk of
non-performance (one
notch), in line with Fitch's notching criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securities have a 10-year bullet maturity and pay a 7.875%
fixed coupon
semi-annually. Fixed-charge coverage is expected to remain solid
given Old
Mutual's strong track record of earnings generation.
The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature, which
is triggered when
the company's capital level falls below the regulatory capital
requirement.
The subordinated bonds have been structured to qualify as Tier 2
capital under
Solvency II. According to Fitch's methodology, these
subordinated bonds are
classified as 100% capital within Fitch's own capital assessment
due to
regulatory override and are classified as 100% debt for the
agency's financial
leverage calculations as the instruments are dated.
The proceeds of the issuance of the new subordinated debt
securities will be
partly used to replace the EUR373m Tier 2 debt which has
recently been called.
The proceeds are also expected to be used to pay maturing senior
debt in 2016.
The issuance of the new subordinated debt does not have a
material impact on Old
Mutual's leverage, which is expected to remain low for Old
Mutual's rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the subordinated debt securities are sensitive to
changes in Old
Mutual's IDR.
