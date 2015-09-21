(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer
review of five
rated large community banks. The following banks were reviewed
as part of the
Community Banks Group: Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF),
Community Bank
System, Inc. (CBU), CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), First Midwest
Bancorp, Inc.
(FMBI) and Independent Bank Corp. (INDB).
Fitch revised ratings and/or Outlooks for CPF and CBU. All other
ratings and
Outlooks were affirmed and maintained respectively for the
remaining banks. A
complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release. Furthermore,
please see the separate and related press releases put out today
for each bank
listed above.
CPF's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (L-T IDR) and Viability
Rating (VR) were
affirmed at 'BB+/bb+'. Fitch also affirmed CPF's Short-term IDR
(S-T IDR) at
'B'. The Rating Outlook was revised to Positive from Stable. The
rating actions
reflect continued significant asset quality improvement, strong
reserves and the
recent executed succession plan that should keep the company
focused on its core
competencies within its primary operating market of Hawaii.
CBU's L-T IDR and VR were upgraded to 'BBB+/bbb+' from
'BBB/bbb'. Fitch also
affirmed CBU's Short-term IDR (S-T IDR) at 'F2'. The Rating
Outlook remains
Stable. The rating actions reflect CBU's consistently strong
operating
performance over time that aligns with a higher rating. Fitch
observes that the
company has maintained and stayed true to profitable and
conservative, long-term
strategies evidenced by low volatility in earnings performance
and asset
quality. CBU has some of the strongest returns and asset quality
in Fitch's
rated universe over multiple economic and rate cycles.
Fitch's Community Bank Peer Group is mostly defined by banks
with less than $10
billion in assets that typically operate in a limited number of
markets and, in
general, are conservative, traditional on balance-sheet lenders
for local
communities.
Community banks typically lag larger peer groups by geographic
footprint and
product/revenue diversification. As such, community banks are
more susceptible
to idiosyncratic risks such as geographic or single name
concentrations. The
majority of institutions within this group have retail branch
networks which
reside in contiguously located counties and are typically in
just two to three
states. Fitch believes these factors limit the group's ratings
to 'BBB+' and
below.
Those institutions within Fitch's community bank group generally
have homogenous
business strategies. The institutions are relatively more
reliant on spread
income from loans and investments. On average, non-interest
income continues to
represent less than 30% of total revenues within the community
bank group while
larger banks generate over 40% of revenue from non-interest
income. With limited
opportunity to improve fee-based income in the near term, Fitch
expects that
community banks will continue to face core earnings headwinds
into 2016. Through
the first half of 2015, the average community bank ROA within
Fitch's rated
universe was 100bps up from 90bps last year but still lagging
the average ROA
for large regionals.
Fitch continues to believe that regulatory exhaustion and an
inability to
improve returns on equity have led many banks with assets under
$1 billion to
sell, particularly as transaction multiples have improved and
the appetite for
core deposits has increased in the current low rate environment.
Fitch expects
community bank deals to continue to outpace those deals of
larger institutions.
However, Fitch also believes that there could be a marginal
increase in deal
activity involving larger banks (over $50 billion in assets)
acquiring those
that are nearing the $10 billion asset mark, such as the August
2015 acquisition
announcement between BB&T Corp. and National Penn Bancshares.
Increased regulatory scrutiny -- including more complex, costly
stress testing
and supervision by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau -
for banks that
cross the $10 billion asset mark are forcing management teams
and board
directors to make strategic decisions about the economics of
crossing the
threshold. Banks also become subject to the Durbin Amendment
when crossing over
$10 billion in assets which limits debit interchange fees,
potentially reducing
fee income meaningfully.
These headwinds have been instrumental in shaping the strategies
of many banks
who are left with a couple of choices: either slow growth ahead
of surpassing
$10 billion in assets in order to find a buyer or make an
acquisition themselves
to move meaningfully beyond $10 billion which presents its own
integration and
strategic challenges. Fitch believes that few banks will make
the decision to
breach the threshold through measured, organic growth given the
profitability
challenges that would be the likely result. Within Fitch's rated
universe, FMBI,
CBU and CVBF are the closest to crossing over $10 billion.
Fitch observes that asset quality continues to improve within
the community
banks group albeit at a much slower pace than in recent years.
Fitch anticipates
further asset quality improvement to be nominal as nonperforming
loan (NPL)
reductions level off and credit begins to normalize across the
industry.
Fitch remains concerned about the smaller banks' exposure to C&I
lending, as
this generally represents a relatively new asset class and some
institutions may
not have the requisite back-office infrastructure or experience
to adequately
identify, monitor and mitigate any ensuing credit risk.
Fitch observes that community banks have historically focused on
real estate
lending which has a more favourable credit loss history compared
to C&I over the
long-term. Fitch observes that the long-term NCO rate for C&I
lending is between
90 and 100 bps based on FDIC data. This compares unfavourably to
almost all real
estate lending classes outside of construction and development.
However, those
community banks that were hit hard by being overly concentrated
in commercial
real estate have felt the need to diversify loan portfolios.
While Fitch
generally views loan portfolio diversification (by both asset
class and
geography) a positive for banks, growth C&I lending is viewed
with caution,
especially given current interest rate levels and the amount of
competition
surrounding this lending space.
Fitch generally believes that the community bank group is
reasonably capitalized
relative to its range of ratings. However, Fitch will continue
to monitor and
potentially take action on banks that manage capital at more
aggressive levels
in light of relatively weak earnings profiles and above average
loan growth.
The community bank group's funding profile is considered a
rating strength
providing a stable source of liquidity as core deposits are
stable and sticky.
Moreover, Fitch recognizes these banks' ability to borrow from
the Federal Home
Loan Banks and the Federal Reserve Discount Window as funding
advantages
relative to nonbank financial institutions. Although community
banks are not
typically price leaders for either loans or deposits, most hold
good market
positions in their respective footprints. Nonetheless, Fitch
believes that the
groups' market share positions could be challenged should loan
demand pick and
competition for deposits intensifies, particularly under a
rising rate scenario
and with larger banks needing to comply with the liquidity
coverage ratio (LCR).
For further information regarding Fitch's Large Community Bank
peer group,
please see the special report published today titled 'U.S.
Banks: Periodic Large
Community Bank Peer Review (Strategic Risks Elevated as Asset
Size Threshold
Nears)' by clicking on the link below.
Contact:
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1 312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
U.S. Banks: Periodic Large Community Bank Peer Review (Strategic
Risks Elevated
as Asset Size Threshold Nears)
here
