(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/SAO PAULO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Hypermarcas
S.A.
(Hypermarcas) at 'BB+' and its National Scale Long-term ratings
at 'AA(bra)'.
The Rating Outlook remains Positive. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release.
The maintenance of the Positive Outlook reflects Fitch
expectation that
Hypermarcas should succeed in lowering its net leverage ratio to
approximately
2x in the next 18-24 months. The changes in the company's
business strategy have
pressured its internal cash flow generation over the last few
years and slowed
this process. Going forward, a more steady strategy should
finally be achieved
and a likely more solid ability to generate robust free cash
flow (FCF) is
expected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hypermarcas' ratings reflect its leading position in the
competitive Brazilian
pharmaceutical and consumer market, the strength and
diversification of its
brands and the resilience of its product portfolio. The
company's low ticket and
less discretionary consumer products supports the defensive
nature of its
portfolio and is a key factor supporting its business
fundamentals in a sluggish
macroeconomic scenario. The ratings also incorporate
Hypermarcas' moderate
leverage and robust liquidity position.
Strong Business Position
Hypermarcas has one of the largest and most diversified consumer
products
portfolios in Brazil, fosucing on the pharmaceutical, beauty and
personal care
segments. The company's strategy includes capturing synergies
through the
integration of its pharma and consumer businesses into a lean
cost platform in
terms of packaging, distribution, advertising and marketing.
Currently, the
company's pharma segment accounts for 55% of revenues, while the
consumer
segment accounts for 45% of revenues. The pharma business is by
far the most
profitable segment, accounting for approximately 68% of gross
profit. The
resilience of Hypermarcas' business is evidenced by the solid
growth of its
operations during 2015, in high single digits despite the
economic recession in
Brazil.
Recurring Changes in Business Strategy Adds Volatility to Cash
Flow from
Operations
Hypermarcas' recent strategy of bolstering market-share and
increasing demand
through its lower value-added products portfolio has limited
operating margin
improvements. It has also resulted in the need for high
inventory levels and
weaker sales terms, which has increased working capital
requirements and
pressured cash flow from operations. During the last 12 months
(LTM) ended June
30, 2015, Hypermarcas' EBITDA reached BRL1.14 billion, a modest
increase from
BRL1.1 billion in 2014 and BRL1 billion in 2013. The company's
EBITDA margin
remained relatively flat at 23.1%.
Limited FCF Expansion; Improvement Expected
During the LTM ended June 30, 2015, Hypermarcas' funds from
operations were
BRL461 million, while CFFO generation was quite poor at only
BRL69 million. CFFO
was pressured by BRL391 million of working capital needs and
BRL371 million of
interests paid. As a result, in the same period free cash flow
was negative by
BRL120 million. These figures compare negatively with CFFO of
BRL267 million and
positive FCF of BRL89 million during 2014. Going forward, Fitch
expects
Hypermarcas to maintain a strategy focused on market-share. For
2015, Fitch
projects that the company will generate about BRL1.2 billion of
EBITDA and
BRL263 million of CFFO, resulting in BRL65 million of FCF. For
2016, the agency
expects these figures to improve as a result of lower working
capital needs,
allowing for FCF of around BRL100 million.
Deleveraging Trend Still Expected
Hypermarcas' poor CFFO generation was also associated with
higher interest
rates. As of the LTM ended June 30, 2015, the company's net
debt/EBITDA ratio
was 3x, which is below the average of 3.5x in the period
2011-2014, but above
Fitch's expectation to reach close to 2x during 2015. Net
leverage is expected
to reach 2.6x at the end of 2015 and 2.3x by 2016. In Fitch's
view, Hypermarcas'
creditors could benefit from a potential asset sale of the
disposable products
segment, which could also accelerate the deleveraging trend if
the company uses
the resources to amortize debt.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Revenue growth in the high singledigit range in 2015, and
remaining above 6%
in the next three years,
--EBITDA margin decline to around 22% due to inflation, weaker
product portfolio
and the impact of the strong U.S. dollar on costs;
--Improvements in working capital needs, declining to around 5%
of net revenues;
--BRL180 million of maintenance capex going forward;
--Dividends of 25% Net Income only from 2017 on;
--No acquisitions or asset sale.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Sale of the disposable products segment;
--Operating margins consistently around 23%;
--Solid recovery in CFFO generation (above 8% CFFO margin);
--Positive FCF generation above BRL130 million;
--Net adjusted leverage below 2.2x, ona consistent basis;
--Maintenance of strong liquidity position, with cash/short-term
debt above 1x
on a consistent basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action:
--EBITDA margins falling and remaining below 20%;
--Net adjusted leverage above 3.5x;
--Deterioration of sound liquidity of short-term debt, with
cash/short-term debt
below 1x on consistent basis, leading to refinancing risk
exposure;
--Large M&A acquisition that moves the company's leverage beyond
3.5x, on a
sustainable basis.
LIQUIDITY
Hypermarcas has a track record of keeping strong cash balances,
with cash
covering short-term debt by an average 1.7x during the last five
years. As of
June, 30 2015, the company had BRL5 billion of debt, of which
BRL1.7 billion is
due in the short term, while cash and marketable securities was
solid at BRL1.6
billion. This high amount of debt coming due in the short term
includes the
first series of the private debentures (BRL831 million), and is
due during
October. The company counts on additional liquidity coming from
two stand-by
credit facilities that have undrawn resources of BRL970 million.
Fitch expects Hypermarcas to execute the call option on its 2021
bond during
April 2016. The company has USD323 million of outstanding
balance on the USD750
million bond and should fund this repurchase through local
banking debt. The
company has the strategy to reduce its currency mismatch risk,
as about 100% of
its revenues are generated domestically. To mitigate FX
exposure, the company
operates with hedge instruments for its debt-service payments in
the next 12
months and for total debt principal and suppliers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes due in 2021 at 'BB+';
--Long-term National Scale rating at 'AA(bra)';
--Third debentures issuance at 'AA(bra)';
The Rating Outlook remains Positive.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Debora Jalles
Director
+1 312 606 2338
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Renato Donatti
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2215
Committee Chairperson
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3349
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 11, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
