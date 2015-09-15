(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Pakistan's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'
with Stable
Outlooks. The agency has assigned a Short-Term Foreign-Currency
IDR of 'B' and a
Country Ceiling of 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the following factors:
Pakistan's 'B' ratings balance the country's underdevelopment,
political
instability, weak public finances and history of macroeconomic
volatility
against the stabilisation and progress on reforms achieved under
the country's
latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
Pakistan entered a three-year, USD6.2bn Extended Fund Facility
(EFF) with the
IMF in September 2013 after a period of loose fiscal and
monetary policies
threatened to destabilise the economy. Since then, foreign
reserves have more
than doubled to USD18.7bn from USD8.6bn, and the government's
annual budget
deficit has almost halved to 4.8% from 8.2%.
Low external liquidity is a key credit weakness for Pakistan,
although it has
improved. Foreign reserves at 3.8 months of current external
payments in the
fiscal year ended June 2015 (FY15) are in line with the 'B'
median. The
country's external imbalances are modest - the current account
deficit has been
below 3% of GDP since 2010 and net external debt is moderate at
14.6% of GDP at
end-FY15, below the 'B' median of 18.9%. Nonetheless, experience
in 2013 shows
how quickly Pakistan's external finances can come under
pressure; in that year,
Pakistan found it difficult to finance a USD2.3bn maturity that
it owed the IMF.
Pakistan's economic fundamentals more broadly remain weak on
many measures, even
compared with low-rated 'B' range peers. Pakistan's average
growth rate in the
five years to FY15 was 4.2%, below the 'B' median of 4.6%.
Inflation averaged
8.6% over the same period compared with a 'B' median of 4.5%,
and was more
volatile. Pakistan's structural weaknesses are reflected in a
low investment
rate of just 15% in FY15, which constrains medium-term growth
prospects. Net
foreign direct investment inflows averaged just 0.7% of GDP per
year over
FY10-FY14.
However, inflation has moderated under the IMF programme. Core
inflation
averaged 5.4% in January-July 2015, down from 8.2% in the same
period of 2014.
Headline inflation was just 1.7% in August 2015. The State Bank
of Pakistan cut
its policy rate 300bp since October 2014, but at 6.5% the rate
remains positive
in real terms.
Pakistan's structural credit fundamentals are also weak.
Pakistan is one of the
poorest countries rated by Fitch. Average income in FY15 was
just USD1,433, well
below the 'B' median of about USD3,600. Pakistan's broader level
of development
is well below that of 'B' peers, ranking in the 22nd percentile
of the UN's
Human Development Index, below the 'B' median at the 36th. The
business
environment is challenging, reflected in the country ranking 128
in the World
Bank's Ease of Doing Business framework.
Standards of governance are low and perceptions that corruption
is prevalent are
high on international measures. Politically-related and
terrorist violence
remain severe problems despite some recent improvement in
political stability.
Elections in 2013 saw an orderly transfer of power between
democratically-elected governments, a landmark for the country.
Pakistan's gross general government debt to GDP ratio was 64.6%
at end-FY15,
which is relatively high compared with the 'B' median of 51.3%,
or 'BB' median
of 41.6%. The country has USD4.75bn of bonds issued in
international markets,
although the maturity profile is moderate until USD2bn falls due
in 2019. The
country has a history of default, with a distressed exchange on
USD3.5bn of debt
under the Paris Club in 1999. However, the budget deficit has
narrowed to 4.8%
of GDP by FY15 from 8.4% in FY12. The government debt ratio is
expected to
decline gradually in Fitch's base case.
Pakistan's fiscal revenue base is narrow, with a revenue take of
15.5% of GDP in
FY15 against the 25.6% 'B' median. Pakistan's revenues have also
been more
volatile than rating peer medians. This is partly to do with
volatility in State
Bank of Pakistan (SBP) profits, which accounted for 9.5% of
federal government
revenue per year on average over FY10-FY15. The authorities
envisage lower SBP
profits in future as disinflation continues and have drawn up
permanent
revenue-enhancing measures worth 1% of GDP in the recently
introduced FY16
budget.
Nonetheless, Pakistan has made considerable progress with
structural reform
under its current IMF programme. The government has made a start
on
privatisations, accruing about 0.5% of GDP in FY15 in receipts.
The authorities
have a schedule of sales planned, including a stake in Pakistan
International
Airlines. Sales of utilities are part of a broader programme of
tackling
quasi-fiscal arrears in the power sector. Utility tariffs have
been raised
towards economic rates, and energy subsidy reductions yielded
1.2pp of GDP in
fiscal savings by FY15 compared with FY13.
The banking sector is weak but has also begun to benefit from
reforms. The ratio
of non-performing loans (NPLs) to total loans is high at 12.8%
at end-March
2015, although the ratio of NPLs net of provisions to bank
capital has fallen to
9.8% from 19.9% in March 2013. System capitalisation has risen
partly because of
government action to tackle under-capitalised institutions,
including
enforcement of a minimum absolute capital amount.
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative announced in
April could
significantly strengthen Pakistan's economic fundamentals. China
has offered to
invest around USD46bn in infrastructure and energy, which
includes the
connection of its western city of Kashgar with the Pakistani
port of Gwadar by
2030. However, the rate of progress with the scheme and the cost
of any debt
financing incurred by the Pakistani sovereign remain to be seen.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- Policy slippage that leads to renewed pressure on basic
economic and financial
stability, evident in a rise in inflation or the current account
deficit
- Deterioration in the fiscal position that leads to a sharp or
sustained rise
in government debt ratios
- Sharp deterioration in political stability, sufficient to
damage the country's
economic or financial stability
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action are:
- A strengthened business environment supported by an improved
security
situation and decreased political risk
- Build-up of foreign reserves
- Sustained fiscal consolidation, strengthening of the revenue
base, and
reduction in government debt ratios
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings incorporate an assumption that Pakistan's relations
with India do
not deteriorate to the point of renewed armed conflict.
The global economy is presumed to perform broadly in line with
Fitch's latest
Global Economic Outlook report.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
