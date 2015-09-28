(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings in a special report
published today
says that favourable demographic trends - including a rapidly
ageing population
and growing per capita GDP - the rising incidence of
non-communicable diseases
and the fast-growing medical tourism industry have created a
sustainable growth
environment for Sri Lanka's private-sector hospitals in the
medium term.
Fitch believes the public sector, which still dominates the
hospital industry,
will not able to cater to the growing demand, which will create
a pressing need
for greater private-sector participation. The favourable demand
outlook, strong
operating cash flow generation and modest margins in the sector
promote
continued investment by leading private-sector hospitals, which
have strong to
moderate credit profiles
The report "Sri Lanka Private-Sector Hospitals - Positioned for
Sustainable
Growth" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on
the link in this
media release.
Contact:
Nadika Ranasinghe
Vice President
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
