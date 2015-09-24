(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Japan-based
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s (MHBK, A-/Stable) Thai baht-denominated
fixed-rate, senior
unsecured notes a final rating of 'A-'. The THB3bn senior
unsecured bonds carry
a fixed annual coupon of 2.33% and mature on 28 September 2018.
The proceeds will be used for general purposes for the bank's
operation in
Thailand. The final rating follows the receipt of documents
conforming to
information already received and is in line with the expected
rating assigned on
10 September 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the notes is aligned with the Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of MHBK because they constitute unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations
of MHBK, and rank pari passu with all other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
As MHBK is considered a systemically important financial
institution in Japan,
its Long-Term IDR is based on sovereign support, in line with
the bank's Support
Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-'. This is because the SRF is higher
than the bank's
Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+', which in turn reflects the
bank's strong
domestic franchise, solid liquidity profile in yen, and sound
asset quality. It
also considers MHBK's adequate capital, which continues to
improve through
consistent retained earnings - although profitability remains
modest on account
of the sustained low interest-rate environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes is primarily sensitive to any change to
MHBK's IDRs,
which would most likely stem from a downgrade to the bank's SRF.
This could be
due to a downgrade in Japan's sovereign rating to 'A-' or the
sovereign being
perceived as less willing to support the bank, providing the
bank's VR had not
been upgraded. If the latter was to occur, MHBK's IDR would then
be underpinned
by its VR. An upgrade of the sovereign rating would be unlikely
to lead to any
upgrade in the bank's SRF.
