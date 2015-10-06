(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Slovenian
composite insurer Adriatic Slovenica Zavarovalna druzba d.d.'s
(Adriatic
Slovenica) 'BBB-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and
its holding
company, KD Group financna druzba, d.d.'s (KD Group) 'BB' Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR). The Outlooks on both ratings are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect KD Group's strong market position in the
Slovenian insurance
and asset management market and its adequate capitalisation.
However, the
ratings are limited by the group's high financial leverage, its
historically
weak profitability and its fairly small size.
Fitch regards KD Group as having a small market position and
size/scale, based
on global benchmarks, with gross written premiums (GWP) of
EUR302m in 2014
(2013: EUR311m), total assets of EUR0.8bn and shareholders'
funds of EUR126m at
end-2014. Nevertheless, it is one of the largest financial
service providers in
the Balkan region, with Adriatic Slovenica being the
second-largest insurer in
Slovenia and the group's asset management operations being
number three in the
Slovenian mutual fund market by assets under management. Fitch
views this strong
position in the local market as a rating positive.
KD Group's high financial leverage of 42% at end-1H15 (2014:
47%; 2013: 51%)
remains a negative rating driver. However, Fitch views
positively for the rating
that the group has been reducing leverage since 2008.
Fitch views KD Group's capitalisation as "adequate" on a
consolidated basis as
measured by the agency's Prism factor-based capital model (Prism
FBM). While
Adriatic Slovenica reported a strong regulatory solvency ratio
of 176% on a
Solvency I basis at end-2014, KD Group's consolidated Prism FBM
score is
negatively affected by a high amount of goodwill on its balance
sheet, which
Fitch does not give credit for in its capital assessment. Fitch
expects Adriatic
Slovenica's Solvency II coverage to be lower than its Solvency I
coverage.
KD Group reported net income of EUR4.7m in 2014 and EUR6.6m in
2013. This result
followed losses between 2009 and 2012, driven by its
underperforming bank
business (which was disposed of in 2012) and losses from other
non-core
corporate affiliates affected by the financial crisis. Adriatic
Slovenica has
been consistently profitable, reporting annual net income of
over EUR10m for
each of the past five years and an average return on equity of
18%. Fitch
expects KD Group to be profitable in 2015, after reporting net
income of EUR2m
in 1H15 (1H14: EUR4.2m).
KD Group is in the process of divesting most non-core assets to
focus on its
core insurance and asset management businesses. Fitch expects
this action to
improve the group's performance and generate extra cash flow
over the next three
years.
KD Group entered into a long-term syndicated loan agreement with
five Slovenian
banks in February 2015. Fitch views this agreement as neutral to
KD Group's and
Adriatic Slovenica's ratings as the loan proceeds of EUR67m are
fully used to
refinance KD Group's KDH1 and KDH2 bonds maturing in May and
October 2015,
respectively. However, the agency views positively for the
rating that the loan
agreement, which has a maturity of seven years, increases the
group's financial
flexibility by extending the duration of its financial
liabilities and by
removing the refinancing risk of the two maturing bonds.
As around three quarters of the group's assets are held in
Slovenian investments
and 94% of the group's revenue is in Slovenia (BBB+/Stable), the
group's
performance is exposed to the local economy. This exposure
includes the risk of
losses on its EUR347m of non-unit linked investments, as of
end-2014, and the
risk of lapses on its EUR257m of unit-linked liabilities. For
example,
write-downs on Slovenian banks led to investment losses of
EUR16m in 2013 and
EUR2m in 2014 for Adriatic Slovenica.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
KD Group's leverage improving to below 40% in combination with
stabilised
profitability could lead to an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if the group's consolidated
capital position
weakens to a Prism FBM score of below "adequate" for a sustained
period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768 076 121
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991844
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.