LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) The finances of UK local
authorities (LAs) cannot
be easily compared with those of their international peers, as
their
presentation varies and they may omit certain details in their
cash flow
statements, Fitch Ratings says.
This may become more relevant to investors as the UK pursues
plans for greater
devolution, and as local authority debt rises. Recent data from
the Department
for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) showed that local
authority external
debt had risen to GBP100.4bn at FYE15. Earlier this month, the
government said
it had received 38 proposals from cities, towns and counties for
greater control
of public spending.
UK local and regional governments (LRGs) enjoy a predictable and
supportive
institutional framework, which is a ratings strength, and the
financial
framework in which they operate is transparent (they have to
publish annual
accounts, for example). However, we think that the UK is one of
the countries in
Western Europe where it is the most time-consuming to extract
complete financial
information from the public accounts of local authorities. This
can make it
difficult to compare LRGs' budgetary execution and performance
and their fiscal
flexibility across countries.
LAs present a comprehensive income and expenditure (I&E)
statement, a balance
sheet and cash flow statement in their financial accounts.
Format changes since
FY11 have resulted in differences in the presentation of
accounts. Cash flow
statements are now compiled using the indirect rather than the
direct method.
Some detailed cash flow data, such as employee costs, fees for
charges and
services, and the costs of supplies and services are no longer
published in the
I&E statement, which presents gross expenditure and income
according to the
services it is spent on (for example housing, education, social
care), or in the
accompanying notes.
Nevertheless, despite challenges in comparing LAs' accounts,
efforts to ensure
accountability do support financial transparency. LAs' annual
accounts are
prepared in accordance the relevant Chartered Institute of
Public Finance and
Accountancy (CIPFA) codes of practice, and are approved by
internal and external
auditors. The Local Government Act requires them to secure the
necessary funding
to finance their operations, give an accurate account of where
the money goes,
provide good value for money, and provide accounts that balance.
LAs do make more detailed information available to DCLG, which
collects
unpublished returns from them as part of its preparation of
financial accounts
for the entire UK public sector (the Whole of Government
Accounts or WGA). The
aim is to aid parliamentary and public scrutiny of public sector
spending. Only
part of the returns is published by the DCLG, although
unpublished data is
available on request. Reconciling WGA and published LA accounts
can be complex.
