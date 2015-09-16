(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a periodic review and update to its methodology for rating insurance companies. The revisions are published in an update to Fitch's global master insurance criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'. The update reflects a number of clarifications without any substantive changes made to the underlying criteria. Relatively minor changes include details added to clarify certain ratio calculations and the ability to use adjusted versions of ratios to attempt to reconcile differences among insurers in a peer group. Fitch also clarified the Core treatment in certain cases of small highly integrated insurance group members. Clarity was added on the application of regulatory overrides for hybrids in China, as well as with respect to regulatory intervention in designating hybrid non-performance risk, application of a sovereign constraint, and the regulatory classification for Canada. No ratings are expected to change as the result of these updates. The full report 'Insurance Rating Methodology' is freely available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Gretchen Roetzer Director +1-312-606-2327 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Keith Buckley, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3211 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Insurance Rating Methodology here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.