CHICAGO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
periodic review and
update to its methodology for rating insurance companies. The
revisions are
published in an update to Fitch's global master insurance
criteria, 'Insurance
Rating Methodology'.
The update reflects a number of clarifications without any
substantive changes
made to the underlying criteria.
Relatively minor changes include details added to clarify
certain ratio
calculations and the ability to use adjusted versions of ratios
to attempt to
reconcile differences among insurers in a peer group. Fitch also
clarified the
Core treatment in certain cases of small highly integrated
insurance group
members.
Clarity was added on the application of regulatory overrides for
hybrids in
China, as well as with respect to regulatory intervention in
designating hybrid
non-performance risk, application of a sovereign constraint, and
the regulatory
classification for Canada.
No ratings are expected to change as the result of these
updates.
The full report 'Insurance Rating Methodology' is freely
available on the Fitch
website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Keith Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel:
+1 (212) 908
0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
