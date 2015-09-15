(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 15 (Fitch) Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are
increasingly
being used as favored vehicles to express changing views on the
high-yield
market, according to Fitch Ratings. The increase is likely
reflective of more
limited liquidity in the underlying high-yield bond markets, as
well as the
growing importance of liquid investments at a time when views on
the future path
of interest rates and macro fundamentals are shifting
continuously.
High-yield ETF investors have historically sought liquidity
during periods of
volatility. On Aug. 24, 2015, against the backdrop of sharply
falling global
stock prices, the dollar volume of high-yield ETF trading
reached a daily record
32% of high-yield bond trading. This occurred despite ETF assets
representing
only 4% of high-yield bonds outstanding. During the same week,
trading of
high-yield ETFs also reached a weekly average high of 19% of
high-yield bond
trading, as indicated by the chart <a
href="http://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150915a.htm
">
here.
The previous high occurred the week of Oct. 17, 2014, during the
Treasury market
flash crash and broader market volatility.
We believe the change in high-yield trading volume could create
the potential
for price disconnects or forced selling in the underlying
high-yield bond
market. Many holdings of bond ETFs do not trade every day,
compared to ETFs,
which trade frequently throughout the trading day. Investors are
relying more
heavily on ETFs to gain exposure to the high-yield market, and
quick shifts in
risk appetite can lead to an increase in redemptions. Major
outflows could cause
fund managers to liquidate assets at unfavorable prices to meet
redemption
demands. This could depress prices of illiquid bonds and hurt
fund performance.
The increase in high-yield ETF trading volume this year has been
quite
extraordinary as it occurred over a period of decreasing assets.
From the end of
February 2015 until the end of August, high-yield ETF assets
decreased to $33.2
billion from $39.9 billion due to redemptions, as well as market
value declines.
We note that investment-grade corporate bond ETFs trade much
less frequently,
despite having combined assets of $71 billion -- approximately
twice as large as
assets of high-yield ETFs. It appears that investment-grade ETF
investors place
a greater emphasis on a buy-and-hold strategy. Investment-grade
ETF daily
average trading volume of $670 million year to date is 35% less
than the daily
average of $1,029 million for high-yield bond ETFs.
Contact:
Robert Grossman
Managing Director
Macro Credit Research
+1 212 908-0535
Jonathan Boise
Analyst
Macro Credit Research
+1 212 908-0622
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
FitchWire
+1 212 908-9123
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
