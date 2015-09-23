(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
special report
titled 'U.S. Medical Professional Liability Insurance' which is
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Medical professional liability insurance (MPLI) net written
premium volume for
the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) industry fell for the eighth
consecutive year
with a 2.5% decline in 2014, reflecting changing market
fundamentals and
declining premium rates.
The evolution of the broader healthcare market and ample
underwriting capacity
in the MPLI market point toward further weakening of MPLI market
fundamentals
and a gradual decline in premium rates. The MPLI market
continues to generate
significant profits on a calendar year basis. The industry
generated a
calendar-year basis combined ratio of 94% in 2014, which
represents a slight
deterioration in performance over the past five years.
Calendar-year results in MPLI continue to benefit from
substantial favorable
loss reserve development that averaged 22% of annual earned
premiums for the
last eight years. This level is anticipated to diminish as
favorable development
from recent accident years, which account for the largest
proportion of all MPLI
reserves, has been materially lower relative to past years.
Healthcare providers are moving from independent and smaller
group practices
towards employment with hospitals and large medical groups. This
shift is
changing purchase and coverage preferences for MPLI. Large
groups are more
likely to self-insure and use captive or alternative risk
programs, reducing
demand for primary MPLI coverage.
Market share in MPLI is widely dispersed, as a large proportion
of premiums are
written by monoline MPLI specialists, many of which have
concentrated geographic
scope. Most MPLI specialists have strong capital positions and
low operating
leverage, but limited opportunities for business expansion due
to a lack of
underwriting expertise in other markets.
Acquisitions of MPLI specialists were relatively few in the last
three years.
Merger activity in the broader P/C market has quickened in the
first half of
2015. Heightened expense pressure from a declining revenue base
coupled with
profit erosion from weaker underwriting results and depleted
reserve
redundancies could spur an expansion in MPLI transactions going
forward.
However, the mutual/reciprocal organization structure of many
MPLI specialists
reduces incentives for management to find a merger partner.
The full report is available on the Fitch web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'
under 'Insurance' and 'Research' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
U.S. Medical Professional Liability Insurance (Weaker Market
Fundamentals
Challenge Future Profits)
here
