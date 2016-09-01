(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: State Law 9/2013 to Control Commercial Debt in Autonomous Communities here BARCELONA, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that State Law 9/2013 on controlling Spanish regions' commercial debt (LCCD) has positive rating effects. Recent developments indicate that the central government has adopted a more proactive role than we expected, putting pressure on autonomous communities to meet their invoice payment target. The LCCD's positive ratings impact results from its empowerment of the Ministry of Finance and Public Administration (MinHap) to require autonomous communities to strictly control their finances to reduce their invoice payment target. The target is 60 days from invoice registration and autonomous communities have to publish their monthly average payment periods (APP) results. The central government monitors individual regions' APP, and in case of deviation from the target, the LCCD sets out the tools they must use to reduce their APPs. If the APP exceeds the target, the autonomous community must update and present a liquidity plan to MinHap to reduce it. If the deviation persists, MinHap can apply coercive measures. Application of this law has strengthened recently. Several autonomous communities repeatedly missed the target in 2013-2015, but the central government did not publicly impose sanctions under the law. However, in April 2016 MinHap started to indicate that it will withhold funding from Extremadura and Aragon from October 2016, as their APPs still exceeded the legal maximum. The LCCD also eases the presentation of invoices by suppliers and improves transparency, invoice approval and accounting. This includes requiring suppliers to provide electronic invoices for services to the public administration worth more than EUR5,000. However, Fitch considers the achievement of payment targets may be challenging for autonomous communities with weaker financial performance, especially for those with recurrent negative current balances. In May 2016, 10 autonomous communities reported an APP above 30 days, and the average APP of autonomous communities has been above 40 days since September 2014. The LCCD is intended to prevent accumulations of commercial debt, which had built up to high levels in the years leading to the law's approval in 2013. It should therefore reduce the time for invoice payment. It requires autonomous communities to pay within 30 days from invoice approval (or 60 days from invoice registration) and to report a monthly APP below 30 days. The report, 'State Law 9/2013 to Control Commercial Debt in Autonomous Communities' is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above Contact: Primary Analyst Julia Carner Analyst +34 93 323 8401 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Av. Diagonal, 601, Barcelona 08028 Secondary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 4429 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.