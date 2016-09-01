(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: State Law 9/2013 to Control
Commercial Debt in
Autonomous Communities
here
BARCELONA, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that State
Law 9/2013 on
controlling Spanish regions' commercial debt (LCCD) has positive
rating effects.
Recent developments indicate that the central government has
adopted a more
proactive role than we expected, putting pressure on autonomous
communities to
meet their invoice payment target.
The LCCD's positive ratings impact results from its empowerment
of the Ministry
of Finance and Public Administration (MinHap) to require
autonomous communities
to strictly control their finances to reduce their invoice
payment target. The
target is 60 days from invoice registration and autonomous
communities have to
publish their monthly average payment periods (APP) results.
The central government monitors individual regions' APP, and in
case of
deviation from the target, the LCCD sets out the tools they must
use to reduce
their APPs. If the APP exceeds the target, the autonomous
community must update
and present a liquidity plan to MinHap to reduce it. If the
deviation persists,
MinHap can apply coercive measures.
Application of this law has strengthened recently. Several
autonomous
communities repeatedly missed the target in 2013-2015, but the
central
government did not publicly impose sanctions under the law.
However, in April
2016 MinHap started to indicate that it will withhold funding
from Extremadura
and Aragon from October 2016, as their APPs still exceeded the
legal maximum.
The LCCD also eases the presentation of invoices by suppliers
and improves
transparency, invoice approval and accounting. This includes
requiring suppliers
to provide electronic invoices for services to the public
administration worth
more than EUR5,000.
However, Fitch considers the achievement of payment targets may
be challenging
for autonomous communities with weaker financial performance,
especially for
those with recurrent negative current balances. In May 2016, 10
autonomous
communities reported an APP above 30 days, and the average APP
of autonomous
communities has been above 40 days since September 2014.
The LCCD is intended to prevent accumulations of commercial
debt, which had
built up to high levels in the years leading to the law's
approval in 2013. It
should therefore reduce the time for invoice payment. It
requires autonomous
communities to pay within 30 days from invoice approval (or 60
days from invoice
registration) and to report a monthly APP below 30 days.
The report, 'State Law 9/2013 to Control Commercial Debt in
Autonomous
Communities' is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 4429 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.