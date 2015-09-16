(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the
International and National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings for Bradesco
Seguros S.A. (Bradesco Seguros) as follows:
--International IFS at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative;
--National IFS at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS ratings of Bradesco Seguros are aligned with the ratings
of its parent,
Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco, long-term local currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative). The Negative Outlook on
Bradesco Seguros'
IFS mirrors that on its parent's long-term local currency IDR,
which, in turn,
reflects the rating constraint from Brazil's sovereign ratings
(LT LC IDR 'BBB';
Outlook Negative). Fitch believes the probability of support by
Bradesco to
Bradesco Seguros would be high, should it be required.
Fitch considers Bradesco Seguros a 'core subsidiary' of
Bradesco, and therefore
its ratings are equalized to those of its parent. This is based
on the strategic
importance of the insurance operations, which are a key and
integral part of the
group's business, common branding, and high contribution of
Bradesco Seguros to
group profits (29% in the first six months of 2015 and 2014, and
31% in 2013).
The ratings also reflect the company's leading position in the
Brazilian
insurance market, consistent performance through the cycles,
diversified revenue
base, strong distribution capacity underpinned by the wide
agency network of
Bradesco, and comfortable liquidity and capitalization ratios.
In the third-quarter of 2015, Bradesco announced that it would
acquire HSBC Bank
Brasil S.A. (HSBC Brasil). Fitch expects the transaction to
entrench Bradesco
Seguros' position in the Brazilian insurance market further, as
it will
incorporate HSBC Brasil's three insurance subsidiaries following
the conclusion
of the acquisition in 1Q2016. These companies operate in VGBL,
PGBL and
capitalization segments and their premiums were equivalent to 5%
of Bradesco
Seguros' total premiums, in the first half of 2015.
In the first six months of 2015, total premiums and
contributions grew a strong
19% in comparison to the same period of 2014. Growth was driven
by the VGBL and
health segments, which grew 30% and 22%, respectively. Other
segments posted
lower growth, reflecting the weak operating environment (saving
bonds: 7%, life:
10%, auto and P/C: flat). The insurer maintained its leading
position and
overall market share unchanged at approximately 24%. At June
2015, life and
pension segments continued to be the largest contributors to net
earnings (60%),
followed by health (12%), capitalization plans (a type of
savings plan with a
lottery feature) (12%), and others including auto and
property/casualty (17%).
Bradesco Seguros' leverage ratio is well above the average of
the insurance
entities rated by Fitch in Brazil and the region. At June 2015,
the company's
operating leverage (net earned premiums/equity) and leverage
(net
liabilities/equity) stood at 1.8x and 10.49x, respectively (1.9x
and 11.29x, at
end-2014). However, potential risks arising from high leverage
are mitigated by
the fact that leverage is largely driven by its significant
technical reserves
for the VGBL and PGBL pension products that do not constitute
reinvestment risk
for the company. The technical reserves of all pension products
corresponded to
84% of the total technical reserves and 79% of liabilities, at
June 2015.
Fitch believes Bradesco Seguros' profitability will remain
solid, despite the
weak economic environment. At June 2015, the company's ROA and
operating ratio
remained broadly stable, at 2.4% and 75.8%, respectively
(average 2.5% and 75.3%
from 2012 through 2014). Meanwhile, combined ratio rose to 94.3%
(average 90.4%
from 2012 through 2014), mainly as a result of higher claims in
the health
segment. The increase in financial income to 18.5% of net earned
premiums at
June 2015, from 12.5% at end-2014, partially offset the decrease
in technical
results.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Bradesco Seguros' ratings are linked to those of Bradesco.
Therefore, any change
in the bank's ratings would affect the insurer's ratings, as
would a change in
its willingness to provide support, which Fitch considers highly
unlikely.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55-21-4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.,
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+56-2-2499-3309
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
