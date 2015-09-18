(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) AUD25.96bn of outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on WBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3; and the asset percentage (AP) of 89.0% used in the programme's asset coverage test, which is lower than Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%, supporting a 'AA' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on WBC's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%, corresponding to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7%, is driven by the asset disposal loss component of 15.5% due to significant maturity mismatches in the programme and the refinancing assumptions applied to Australian residential mortgages, followed by the cover pool's credit loss component of 3.6%. The cash flow valuation component reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 6.4% due to the excess spread available in the programme. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has not changed since the last analysis in January 2015, due to the stable composition of the cover pool. As of 31 July 2015, the cover pool consisted of 131,611 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages over Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD31.98bn. The cover pool credit quality has remained relatively stable over the past 12 months. Fitch's calculated 'AAA' expected loss is 3.5% on the residential mortgage assets, which benefits from credit to lenders mortgage insurance. Maturity mismatches are significant, with the WA residual life of the assets at 15.1 years and the liabilities at 3.8 years. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) WBC's IDR was downgraded by three notches to 'A-'; (ii) the D-Cap fell by three categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover pool assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst James Leung Director+61 2 8256 0322 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 The source of information used to assess these ratings was Westpac Banking Corporation. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 May 2014) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (pub. 06 Jul 2015) here Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 23 Jun 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=990971 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.