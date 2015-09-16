(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Intesa Sanpaolo
S.p.A.'s (IntesaSP) USD1bn perpetual USD additional Tier 1 7.7%
capital
securities (ISIN: IT0005136251 Italian substitute tax exempt;
IT0005136269
subject to Italian substitute tax) a final rating of 'BB-'.
The final rating is in line with the 'BB-(EXP)' expected rating
Fitch assigned
to the notes on 9 September 2015 (see "Fitch Rates Intesa
Sanpaolo S.p.A.'s USD
Additional tier 1 Capital Securities 'BB-(EXP)'" at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated five notches below IntesaSP's 'bbb+'
Viability Rating (VR) -
twice for loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors
and three times
for incremental non-performance risk relative to IntesaSP's VR.
The notching for
non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully
discretionary interest
payment. Under the terms of the notes, the issuer will not make
an interest
payment (in full or in part) if it has insufficient
distributable items.
Fitch has assigned a 50% equity credit to the securities,
reflecting the
agency's view that the write-down on a breach of the 5.125% CET1
trigger is not
so distant to the point of non-viability and limits the
instrument's "going
concern" characteristics. It also reflects the notes' full
coupon flexibility,
their permanent nature and the subordination to all senior
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the securities is sensitive to a change in the VR.
The rating is
also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise
if Fitch changes
its assessment of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in
IntesaSP's VR. This could reflect a change in capital management
or flexibility
or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers and requirements,
for example.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alessandro Musto
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 201
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milano
Secondary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 32 38 403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant committee 9 September 2015
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
