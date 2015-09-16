(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/BARCELONA, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.'s (IntesaSP) USD1bn perpetual USD additional Tier 1 7.7% capital securities (ISIN: IT0005136251 Italian substitute tax exempt; IT0005136269 subject to Italian substitute tax) a final rating of 'BB-'. The final rating is in line with the 'BB-(EXP)' expected rating Fitch assigned to the notes on 9 September 2015 (see "Fitch Rates Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.'s USD Additional tier 1 Capital Securities 'BB-(EXP)'" at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated five notches below IntesaSP's 'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR) - twice for loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors and three times for incremental non-performance risk relative to IntesaSP's VR. The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully discretionary interest payment. Under the terms of the notes, the issuer will not make an interest payment (in full or in part) if it has insufficient distributable items. Fitch has assigned a 50% equity credit to the securities, reflecting the agency's view that the write-down on a breach of the 5.125% CET1 trigger is not so distant to the point of non-viability and limits the instrument's "going concern" characteristics. It also reflects the notes' full coupon flexibility, their permanent nature and the subordination to all senior creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of the securities is sensitive to a change in the VR. The rating is also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in IntesaSP's VR. This could reflect a change in capital management or flexibility or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers and requirements, for example. Contact: Primary Analyst Alessandro Musto Director +39 02 87 90 87 201 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milano Secondary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 32 38 403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Date of relevant committee 9 September 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.