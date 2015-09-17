(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Central American Bank
for Economic Integration (CABEI)'s Long-term foreign and local
currency IDRs at
'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The issue ratings for CABEI's
senior
unsecured Foreign and Local Currency bonds are also affirmed at
'A' and 'FI',
respectively. The National Rating of CABEI's multiple issuances
were also
affirmed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating factors:
CABEI's solid capital position is a key rating driver. CABEI's
equity-to-asset
ratio remained solid at 31%, comparing well with peers. In
Fitch's view, the
usable to required capital of 2.2x is sufficient to support the
CABEI's current
and projected operations; however, the ratio is significantly
below peers rated
in the 'AA' and 'AAA' categories. In Fitch's view, CABEI's
profitability and
internal capital generation, consistently above peers, are
commensurate with its
balance sheet. Net interest revenues and commitment fees
maintained a positive
trend and the cost/income ratio continued to improve from its
historic levels.
In Fitch's view, asset quality metrics are good and likely to
remain controlled
in the medium term. However, CABEI's credit risk exposure is
higher than peers,
reflected in the average rating of its loan portfolio of 'B', in
line with the
risk profile of the region. The agency recognises that asset
quality metrics
remain sensitive to the changes in the operating environment. In
recent years,
the ratio of impaired loans to gross loans improved as the share
of sovereign
exposures in the bank's portfolio increased. However, the
limited number of
potential sovereign borrowers translates into high loan
concentration.
In Fitch's view, such risk is mitigated in part by CABEI's
preferred creditor
status and ample loan loss reserves coverage. As other
multilateral development
banks (MDBs), CABEI benefits from a number of privileges and
immunities,
including preferred creditor status on the territory of its
member states, and
exemption from all taxation and custom duties.
In Fitch's opinion, investment policies are adequate, though not
as conservative
as higher rated entities. Recent improvements in the investment
policy include
an increase in the proportion of investments rated 'A' or above.
CABEI's IDR is not driven by support; however, in Fitch's view,
shareholders
have a vested interest in supporting the MDB, should it run into
difficulties.
Fitch's opinion on the propensity of support considers CABEI's
significant
market presence in the region as the largest funds provider,
compared to other
MDBs, and its important role in the economic development of the
region.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improvements in risk management policies that align CABEI's
liquidity and
investment policies with those of higher rated MDBs could lead
to an upgrade of
CABEI's IDRs.
Also, a sustainable and substantial reduction in loan
concentration, or a
material enhancement of the capital base could also move IDRs
upward.
An unexpected weakening of CABEI's financial profile including
weaker
capitalization driven by excessive loan growth, or marked
deterioration in asset
quality could result in downward pressure on IDRs and National
Ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch Ratings assumes that member countries, even if
experiencing severe
difficulties, will continue to honor CABEI's preferred creditor
status and
exempt its private-sector borrowers from any measures that may
affect the
transfer and/or convertibility of their debt service payments.
Fitch has affirmed CABEI's ratings as follows:
International scale
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
National scale
--Long-term national rating in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating in El Salvador at 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)';
--Long-term national rating in Honduras at 'AAA(hnd)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating in Honduras at 'F1+(hnd)';
--Long-term national rating in Costa Rica at 'AAA(cri)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating in Costa Rica at 'F1+(cri)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Costa Rica at 'AAA(cri)';
--Senior unsecured short-term debt in Costa Rica at 'F1+(cri)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Mexico at 'AAA(mex)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Panama at 'AAA(pan)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Thailand at 'AAA(tha)'.
