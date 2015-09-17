(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 17 August 2015 which omitted rating actions on DBV Deutsche Beamten Versicherung AG. Fitch Ratings upgraded two ratings, downgraded one rating and affirmed 65 ratings, following a portfolio review covering seven insurance groups within the French and Benelux markets with its recently updated notching criteria for the insurance industry. The purpose of the review was to identify the impact on ratings from the updated notching criteria. Fitch published its updated insurance notching criteria on 16 September 2015, following the publication of an exposure draft of the criteria on 12 May 2015. The updated notching criteria appear in Section VI of the insurance master criteria report Insurance Rating Methodology. Notching refers to the practice of establishing a given rating relative to a defined "anchor" rating, using guidelines linked to certain characteristics of the rating that is being notched. For Fitch's insurance ratings, the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating is the initial anchor rating, and other ratings that are notched relative to it include Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of operating and holding companies, and debt/hybrid obligation ratings. Fitch updated its notching criteria in light of changes in the regulatory landscape, including the move in Europe and other jurisdictions to a Solvency 2 or a Solvency 2-type regulatory framework. As a result, from a global perspective, notching changes are more pronounced in Europe and other such jurisdictions, than in the U.S. and similarly regulated countries. KEY RATING DRIVERS For this rating review, the key rating driver was the impact of the updated notching criteria. See most recently published Rating Action Commentaries or research reports for additional information on other Key Ratings Drivers pertinent to specific entity ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable to this portfolio review given its limited focus on implementation of the updated notching criteria. See most recently published Rating Action Commentaries or research reports for additional information on Rating Sensitivities pertinent to specific entity ratings. SUMMARY OF RATING ACTIONS A link to a summary report that details all of the ratings actions taken as part of the portfolio review is available via the link below under "Related Research". The linked summary report includes: --A full list of ratings and related rating actions --A hyperlink to each rated entity's ratings summary page on the Fitch website --Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information --Participation status LIMITATIONS The portfolio review was limited in scope, and only included an assessment of updated notching criteria as outlined in Section VI (Notching: Debt, Hybrid, IFS Rating and Holding Companies) of Fitch's insurance master criteria. None of the factors outlined in Section I (Key Rating Factors) of the master criteria, or any other elements discussed in the master criteria, were reviewed. Where relevant, Fitch considered the appropriateness of the relative ranking of ratings in the French and Benelux sectors, after initial consideration of updated notching guidelines, as part of the portfolio review. Contact: Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com French & Benelux Insurers - Rating Action Report - Amended here Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=990923 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.