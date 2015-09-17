(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the
version published on
17 August 2015 which omitted rating actions on DBV Deutsche
Beamten Versicherung
AG.
Fitch Ratings upgraded two ratings, downgraded one rating and
affirmed 65
ratings, following a portfolio review covering seven insurance
groups within the
French and Benelux markets with its recently updated notching
criteria for the
insurance industry. The purpose of the review was to identify
the impact on
ratings from the updated notching criteria.
Fitch published its updated insurance notching criteria on 16
September 2015,
following the publication of an exposure draft of the criteria
on 12 May 2015.
The updated notching criteria appear in Section VI of the
insurance master
criteria report Insurance Rating Methodology.
Notching refers to the practice of establishing a given rating
relative to a
defined "anchor" rating, using guidelines linked to certain
characteristics of
the rating that is being notched. For Fitch's insurance ratings,
the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating is the initial anchor rating,
and other ratings
that are notched relative to it include Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of
operating and holding companies, and debt/hybrid obligation
ratings.
Fitch updated its notching criteria in light of changes in the
regulatory
landscape, including the move in Europe and other jurisdictions
to a Solvency 2
or a Solvency 2-type regulatory framework. As a result, from a
global
perspective, notching changes are more pronounced in Europe and
other such
jurisdictions, than in the U.S. and similarly regulated
countries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
For this rating review, the key rating driver was the impact of
the updated
notching criteria. See most recently published Rating Action
Commentaries or
research reports for additional information on other Key Ratings
Drivers
pertinent to specific entity ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable to this portfolio review given its limited focus
on
implementation of the updated notching criteria. See most
recently published
Rating Action Commentaries or research reports for additional
information on
Rating Sensitivities pertinent to specific entity ratings.
SUMMARY OF RATING ACTIONS
A link to a summary report that details all of the ratings
actions taken as part
of the portfolio review is available via the link below under
"Related
Research".
The linked summary report includes:
--A full list of ratings and related rating actions
--A hyperlink to each rated entity's ratings summary page on the
Fitch website
--Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information
--Participation status
LIMITATIONS
The portfolio review was limited in scope, and only included an
assessment of
updated notching criteria as outlined in Section VI (Notching:
Debt, Hybrid, IFS
Rating and Holding Companies) of Fitch's insurance master
criteria. None of the
factors outlined in Section I (Key Rating Factors) of the master
criteria, or
any other elements discussed in the master criteria, were
reviewed. Where
relevant, Fitch considered the appropriateness of the relative
ranking of
ratings in the French and Benelux sectors, after initial
consideration of
updated notching guidelines, as part of the portfolio review.
Contact:
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
French & Benelux Insurers - Rating Action Report - Amended
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
