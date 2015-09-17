(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
European
Investment Bank's (EIB) Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of
rating actions is
below.
The 'AAA' rating primarily reflects EIB's intrinsic strengths,
in particular its
strong asset quality, conservative and efficient risk management
policies, and
unique liquidity strengths, as well as the high level of support
from EU member
states.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EIB's loans portfolio largely comprises loans to the private
sector and to
public institutions, a significant share of which is covered by
state guarantees
(27.7% in 2014). At end-2014, 78.9% of EIB's ultimate borrowers
had
investment-grade ratings (77.9% in 2013), a ratio towards the
higher end of the
'AAA' range. The performance of the loan book remains excellent,
with a
non-performing loan ratio of 0.2% at end-2014.
As part of its countercyclical role, EIB will participate in the
European Fund
for Strategic Investments (EFSI; the so-called Juncker Plan)
alongside the EU
and the European Investment Fund, which will translate into
riskier new
exposures during the next three years (currently estimated up to
EUR49bn of new
lending by 2018). The expected increase in risk related to EFSI
investments will
be mitigated by a guarantee from the EU, covering 25% of EIB's
loan commitments
under EFSI and 50% of equity investments, on a pro-rata basis.
EIB's exposure to Greece (CCC) remains high (25.5% of equity at
end-2014,
compared with 26.6% in 2013). As the large majority of EIB's
exposures to Greece
are guaranteed by or directly to the Hellenic Republic (91.6% of
disbursed Greek
exposure at end-2014), a Greek sovereign default would
materially impact EIB's
credit quality. However, despite recent developments in the
Greek crisis, which
have created significant uncertainty, EIB continues to receive
timely payments
from all counterparties in Greece.
EIB's risk management policies are in line with multi-lateral
development banks'
(MDB) highest standards. EFSI's operations will be subject to
EIB's usual
conservative eligibility criteria, which should prevent
political interference.
However, the participation in EFSI extends the more aggressive
lending policy
followed by EIB since the crisis, delaying the return to the
pre-crisis level of
loan disbursement volumes until 2018.
Although EIB's liquidity slightly weakened in 2014, its access
to the ECB
refinancing window through a large pool of eligible instruments
- a unique
feature among European and regional MDBs - insulates EIB from
liquidity risk.
At 11.7% at end-2014, EIB's equity/adjusted assets ratio is low
compared with
'AAA' peers but we expect it to remain stable in the medium
term, as the
increase in lending is supported by the EUR10bn capital infusion
paid by the EU
member states in early 2013. However, despite EIB's involvement
in the EFSI,
Fitch does not expect a material deterioration of capital
adequacy in the near
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward pressure on the ratings would arise from the following
events:
-A Greek sovereign default on obligations to the EIB would cause
a material
deterioration of the bank's asset quality and its capital
adequacy. It would
also have negative credit implications, reducing EIB's intrinsic
credit quality
and making support a more important driver of the ratings.
-A material deterioration in capital adequacy and leverage over
the coming
years, related to higher than expected lending or a steady
deterioration in the
loan book portfolio would be negative for the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that highly rated shareholders would honour their
commitment to
pay callable capital if required.
Fitch assumes that EIB's preferred creditor status will be
respected in any
sovereign default scenario, subject to similar competing claims
from other
preferred creditor lenders.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
- Long-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'AAA';
Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
- Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'
