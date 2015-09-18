(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded PJSC CB PrivatBank's (Privat) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD' (Restricted Default) from 'C' on completion of the bank's USD200m eurobond restructuring. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been downgraded to 'f' from 'c' A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of Privat's Long- and Short-term foreign currency IDRs to 'RD' and the bank's VR to 'f' follows the completion of the restructuring of its USD200m senior eurobond, which was due on 23 September 2015. The restructuring involved an extension of maturity, but no write-down of principal, and the coupon rate was increased. The new maturity of the senior bond will depend on progress with the restructuring of the bank's subordinated debt due in 2016 (not rated by Fitch). In accordance with Fitch's distressed debt exchange (DDE) criteria, a DDE is deemed to have occurred if a restructuring imposes a material reduction in terms (including extension of maturity) compared with the original contractual terms of an entity's financial obligations, and the restructuring is conducted to avoid bankruptcy, insolvency or intervention proceedings, or a payment default. The downgrade of Privat's IDRs and the VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank's debt restructuring meets these criteria. The bank's other ratings are not affected by the actions on the bank's foreign currency IDRs and VR. The rating of the restructured bond was already at the lowest possible level of 'C' prior to default. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects to review and upgrade the bank's VR, IDRs and debt ratings once sufficient information is available on the bank's post-restructuring credit profile. However, the ratings will likely remain very low, given high country risks and Ukraine's 'CCC' Country Ceiling. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign-currency IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C' Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'c' The bank's ratings which are not affected by the rating actions are: Long-term local currency IDR: 'CCC' Restructured senior unsecured USD200m eurobond of UK SPV Credit Finance plc: 'C'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' Non-restructured senior unsecured USD175m eurobond of UK SPV Credit Finance plc due on 28 February 2018: 'CC'/Recovery Rating 'RR5' Support Rating: '5' Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: 'A-(ukr)', Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Lindsey Liddell Director +44 20 3530 1008 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Sandra Hamilton Director +44 203 530 1266 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Distressed Debt Exchange (pub. 12 Jun 2015) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=990983 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.