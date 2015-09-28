(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
Mexican
Insurance Dashboard for the first-half of 2015. The report
highlights key events
affecting the industry as of June 2015.
While the sector experienced nominal growth of 119% compared to
1H'14, it
largely resulted from the biannual Pemex policy renewal, which
usually occurs in
the third quarter. Excluding the Pemex renewal, sector growth
was 5.1%. The
combined ratio also saw slight improvement at 103% for June 2015
vs. 105% for
June 2014, and net results for the sector remained the same.
In addition to performance for 1H'15, Fitch's report also
provides an outlook
for the remainder of the year. Highlights include an overview of
the federal
structural reforms execution and implementation of a new
regulatory framework.
The 'Mexican Insurance Dashboard 1H2015' is available on Fitch's
website at
'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.co' or by
clicking on the link.
Contact:
Eugenia Martinez
Associate Director
+52 (81) 83-99-9155
eugenia.martinez@fitchratings.com
Fitch Ratings Mexico
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Piso 8, Monterrey NL, 64920
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+571 307-5180 ext 1090
milena.carrizosa@fitchratings.com
Fitch Ratings Colombia
Calle 69 A # 9 -85
Bogota, Colombia
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.co'.
Mexican Insurance Dashboard (First-Half 2015)
here
