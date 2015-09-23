(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAOLO/BOGOTA, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the
Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
'BB+' from 'BBB-'. Fitch has also downgraded the National
long-term rating to
'A+(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)'. The Rating Outlook remains Negative,
which reflects
the Negative Outlook assigned to Brazil on April 9, 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects Fitch's belief that the State of Rio de
Janeiro (ERio) is
no longer able to present operating margins compatible with
historical values
since pension payment should consume an increasing portion of
the state's
revenues in the coming years. Moreover, the state has committed
to relevant debt
increases until 2017, undermining its capacity to service the
outstanding debt.
The state has been resorting to non-recurring revenues to cover
for operating
expenditures.
ERio posted a thin operating margin of 0.4% in 2014, following
the worse than
expected value-added tax-ICMS tax collection growth. For 2015,
operating margins
should be distorted by the inclusion of non-recurring revenues.
As a response,
ERio has launched a refinance agreement with marginal increases
in tax
collections and some measures to control expenditures that may
not be sufficient
to provide a sustainable fiscal trajectory.
ERio projects that the pace of personnel expenditure growth
should moderate to
an annual average of 7% over the next three years, which is
lower than the 9.2%
posted in 2014. This is challenging considering the political
costs involved.
ERio's personnel expenditures reached BRL34.6 billion in 2014,
which corresponds
to a high 51.8% of operating revenues in a growing historical
trend.
Given the high demand for investments in urban mobility and
infrastructure
associated with the World Cup and the Olympic Games to be held
in 2016, ERio has
entered into significant credit agreements. The state obtained
BRL7.6 billion in
2014, and another BRL8.6 billion is expected to be added to the
state's debt
structure until 2017, according to the latest Fiscal Adjustment
Program signed
with the Federal Government in 2014. ERio's debt burden
increased 5.5% in 2014,
reaching BRL83.2 billion, considered higher when compared to
other large states
in Brazil.
In 2015, Rioprevidencia should receive some BRL6.2 billion from
the usage of
judicial deposits held by the state. Rioprevidencia can also
enter into
additional oil securitization since it holds a USD5 billion. In
2014,
Rioprevidencia issued the equivalent to USD3.1 billion, which is
considered as
'net indirect debt'. Although some corrective initiatives were
adopted a few
years ago to improve its pension's actuarial deficit, ERio
allocates a large
amount of resources to its proprietary pension system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade Factors: Any further negative action affecting the
Brazilian sovereign
ratings could have a direct corresponding effect on the state's
ratings. The
ratings could be reviewed should ERio suffer from any adverse
change in its
regulatory environment such as, but not limited to, changes in
oil royalty
regulation and dynamics.
Upgrade Factors: Despite unlikely in the short run, the ratings
could benefit
from an overall improvement in budgetary performance coupled
with a larger
tax-contribution base, despite this being constrained by the
increased debt
levels. A decline in indebtedness levels could also positively
affect the
ratings.
Located in the southeastern region of Brazil, Rio de Janeiro is
the second
largest state in Brazil in terms of economic stature, with about
average
infrastructure level in relation to other states in Brazil.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to the following
assumptions:
--Fitch assumes a strong level of sovereign support for Rio de
Janeiro given
that the state's most relevant creditor is the Federal
Government.
--Global assumptions are consistent with Fitch's published
'Global Economic
Outlook', including the subdued outlook for commodity prices.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on ERio:
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-';
Outlook Negative
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDR downgraded to 'B'
from 'F3';
--National Long-term downgraded to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)';
Outlook Negative;
--National Short-term rating downgraded to 'F1(bra)' from
'F1+(bra)'.
