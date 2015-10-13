(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based
Tokio Marine &
Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. TMNF is a core company of
a consolidated
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating reflects the consolidated credit profile of TMHD,
namely its
solid capitalisation and robust franchise worldwide, especially
in Japan. TMHD's
financial position has remained strong, with its consolidated
statutory solvency
margin ratio (SMR) improving to a sound level of 781.3% at
end-March 2015 from
728.4% a year earlier. TMHD's adjusted earnings rose to JPY412bn
in the
financial year ended March 2015 (FYE15) from JPY278bn a year
earlier, and its
adjusted return on equity continued to improve to 9.3% from 7.6%
a year earlier.
The acquisition of US-based HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC;
its core
insurance operating companies' IFS Ratings AA/Rating Watch
Negative), which was
announced in June 2015, should enhance TMHD's global
diversification. Overseas
insurance premiums and business unit profits will rise to about
38% and 46%
respectively of the TMHD's total insurance premiums and business
unit profits in
FYE16, from about 32% and 38% (pre-acquisition basis), according
to TMHD's
estimate.
Fitch expects any negative impact from the acquisition on TMHD
to be manageable,
mainly due to the strong capitalisation of both TMHD and HCC,
and TMHD's
previous success in integrating US non-life insurance
subsidiaries, namely
Philadelphia Consolidated Holdings Corp. and Delphi Financial
Group, Inc.
TMHD's biggest weakness is its domestic equity holdings, which
formed about 14%
of its assets at end-March 2015. However, it plans to reduce its
domestic equity
holdings by more than JPY100bn (about 4% of the holdings) in
FYE16.
TMNF's combined ratio improved to 89.8% in FYE15 from 91.2% in
FYE14, partly
because it continued to raise premium rates at its motor
insurance business.
Also, TMHD's domestic life insurance business is expanding
strongly, with the
annual premium in force of the profitable third (health) sector
increasing 13%
in FYE15, and this should help support TMHD's credit profile.
TMNF is likely to
maintain a healthy profitability in FYE16 as the company holds
the average
premium rates at its motor insurance business steady.
Fitch assesses TMNF's unadjusted IFS rating at 'AA-', but the
adjusted IFS
rating is constrained by Japan's sovereign rating. Fitch allows
the company's
rating to be above that of the sovereign by up to one notch,
because TMHD's
sizeable international diversification counterbalances its large
holdings of
Japanese government debt (about 32% of TMHD's assets at
end-March 2015). Japan's
Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating is 'A' with
Stable Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future, given the rating is
constrained by
Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A' with a Stable
Outlook. Conversely,
if the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurer
are also likely
to be lowered.
Rating triggers for a downgrade include a material erosion of
capitalisation
caused by a major natural disaster and/or financial crisis,
TMHD's consolidated
SMR declining below 600%, deterioration in TMNF's net leverage
to above 4x, or
an unexpected surge in the combined ratio, over a sustained
period.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992170
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.