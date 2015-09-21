(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Independent Bank
Corp's (INDB) and
its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company, at 'BBB' and 'F2',
respectively. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A detailed list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings affirmation and Outlook reflect the company's stable
asset quality
and steady operating performance. In Fitch's view, INDB will
continue to deliver
consistent financial measures such as lower-than-peers' net
charge-offs as well
as stable, reasonable returns while continuing to build capital.
Although Fitch
believes the company's balance sheet liquidity is weaker than
peers, an offset
is the company's sizeable mix of non-interest-bearing deposits,
which is above
its peer group average. The Stable Outlook also incorporates
the view that INDB
has made progress towards building capital.
INDB's 'BBB' rating is supported by its consistent performance
evidenced by low
level of credit losses and relatively stable earnings through
various credit
downturns. For second quarter 2015 ( 2Q15), nonperforming assets
(NPAs) improved
to 1.24%, which is lower than Fitch's community bank peer
averages at 1.39%. Net
charge-offs (NCOs) to average loans also remain very low at only
2bps for 2Q15,
which is well below its normalized range. Fitch also notes that
during the
credit downturn, INDB's NCOs peaked in 2010 at 50bps, much lower
than its peers
despite the significant concentration in commercial real estate
(CRE).
INDB's earnings performance metrics continue to exhibit strength
and stability,
buoyed by relatively solid spread income and low credit costs.
Although net
interest margin (NIM) has recently trended down reflecting the
prolonged low
interest rate environment, net interest income remains healthy.
Further, INDB's
performance relative to Fitch's community bank peer group tends
to be more
consistent with less volatility in earnings despite its loan
concentrations.
Ratings are constrained by risk concentrations in CRE and lower
levels of
tangible common equity. Capital remains tighter than similarly
rated peers with
tangible common equity (TCE) at 7.58% at 2Q15 compared to the
peer median of
8.30%. Fitch notes that INDB's CRE relative to capital is also
high at over 300%
of total risk based capital. While Fitch views INDB's capital
levels as adequate
given its limited loss history and stable earnings profile,
Fitch's current
ratings incorporate the expectation that INDB will continue to
build its TCE
position to roughly 8% by year-end 2015, which is the company's
long-term
target.
Fitch considers INDB's liquidity profile to be somewhat weaker
relative to
community banking peers. INDB's loan-to-deposit ratio of 92.2%
at 2Q14 is higher
than the peer average of 79%. Additionally, total liquid assets
are limited
relative to peers with INDB's securities totaling only 11% of
total assets.
However, Fitch notes INDB's funding sources help support current
ratings. The
company has a sizeable amount of non-interest-bearing deposits,
accounting for
31% of total deposits at 2Q15, which is also better than most of
its peer group.
INDB's primary funding source is its core deposit base, which
composes 88% of
the total deposits.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Independent Bank Corp are rated
one notch
higher than INDB's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
INDB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
bank, Rockland Trust
Co., reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
INDB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, INDB is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The current ratings are at the high end of their range, and the
likelihood for a
positive rating action is limited. In Fitch's view, the
company's relatively low
levels of tangible common equity and high concentration of CRE
are rating
constraints.
Ratings could come under pressure if INDB's capital position
were to be
negatively impacted by a reversal in credit quality performance
or more
aggressive capital management that would suggest a long-term
operating strategy
with lower levels of capital. Additionally, should the company
pursue an
acquisition that results in materially lower pro-forma capital
levels, negative
rating action could follow.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to INDB's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should INDB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
INDB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Independent Bank Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Rockland Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Long-Term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
