(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs) of First
Midwest Bancorp
(FMBI) and its primary bank subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, at
'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook remains Stable. A complete list of ratings is
provided at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR and VR
The affirmation of FMBI's ratings reflects its continued
reduction of
nonperforming assets, steady operating performance and solid
execution of
several acquisitions at the end of 2014. These strengths are
offset by
relatively high volatility in asset quality metrics through down
credit cycles,
stronger loan portfolio growth than peer institutions, and its
geographic
concentration within the Chicagoland region, an area that has a
comparatively
weaker fiscal and economic profile.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that earnings
performance will remain
steady and further growth will be adequately managed in relation
to capital and
the bank's overall strategy.
FMBI's non-performing asset (NPA) ratio has improved to 1.22%
over the last 12
months. The level of improvement has outpaced many within
Fitch's rated universe
and is now on the lower end of the community bank peer group.
Nevertheless, NPAs
remain somewhat elevated relative to higher rated banks, and
asset quality
metrics have benefited from limited portfolio seasoning given
the level of
organic growth in recent periods coupled with low debt servicing
requirements in
the current rate environment.
Similarly FMBI's net charge offs have declined in recent periods
but also remain
higher than its peers given the lumpiness of remaining legacy
credits. Fitch
expects the level of NPAs to remain relatively flat or slightly
trend downward
in the near term as management continues to address problem
credits and
ultimately begin to trend upward in the intermediate term as the
commercial loan
portfolios season. This expectation is reflected in today's
rating affirmation
as well as the Stable Outlook.
FMBI's loan portfolio has grown sizeably, albeit still within
Fitch's
expectations, over the last 24 months driven by a mix of
acquisitions and
organic growth. This level of growth outpaces the community bank
peer group but
is relatively consistent with regional institutions in the
Chicagoland region.
Organic growth has predominantly been in the Commercial &
Industrial (C&I) loan
portfolio and has been driven by FMBI's entrance into several
specialty lending
segments including asset based lending (ABL), healthcare
lending, agribusiness
lending and equipment leasing. While generally viewing FMBI's
balance sheet
diversification as positive, Fitch continues to maintain a
cautious view of
strong C&I growth across the industry. Accordingly, Fitch will
continue to
monitor C&I loan growth relative to peers and assess any
deterioration in
asset-quality leading indicators.
Fitch anticipates that FMBI will cross the $10 billion asset
threshold in 2016
resulting in FMBI being impacted by the Durbin Amendment as well
as more
strenuous and costly stress testing in following years.
Management has indicated that the after-tax cost of the Durbin
Amendment to be
around $5 million but that the earnings accretion generated by
recent and future
transactions will exceed Durbin's impact. Today's affirmation
reflects Fitch's
expectation that management will make measured decisions to
cross over the $10
billion threshold in order to maintain reasonable capital levels
and earnings
performance.
FMBI has been able to generate better returns in recent periods
due to lower
credit-related costs and top line revenue growth from the
acquisitions. Through
2Q15, the company generated an ROA of 0.94% while the company's
net interest
margin (NIM) has remained relatively flat. Fitch has observed
some uptick in
fee-revenue generation due to mortgage and wealth management
strategies;
however, non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue is
expected to
remain in line with that of other community banks at 25%-30%.
Consistent with
Fitch's expectations and general industry trends, reserve
releases are coming to
an end as the reserve level is now at 1.04% of loans (exclusive
of credit marks
on acquired loans).
Fitch anticipates revenue generation for FMBI, as well as other
community banks,
will be challenging in the current operating environment. Fitch
expects FMBI to
maintain an ROA of around 80 bps over the near to medium term
given the current
rate environment, which is slightly below industry and peer
averages. The
expectation is based on continued NIM compression and increasing
credit costs in
light of a normalized reserve level and portfolio seasoning.
FMBI should be well
positioned for a rising rate environment with just over half of
earning assets
carrying a floating rate.
FMBI has a good funding profile. Similar to most in its peer
group and across
the industry, FMBI has reduced its exposure to more volatile
sources of funding
through good core deposit growth enabled by interest rates that
remain at
historical low. The loan-to-deposit ratio of 83% at 2Q15 is down
from more than
95% at YE08 but is expected to rise as loan growth continues and
rates rise
resulting in some deposit run-off. While Fitch expects FMBI and
other banks to
experience deposit run-off once rates rise and economic activity
increases, the
agency does not expect FMBI's overall funding profile to revert
to an outsized
reliance on wholesale funding.
Fitch views FMBI's capital as adequate relative to both its risk
profile and
current ratings. The company's core capital level (measured by
TCE or Fitch Core
Capital) and total capital levels remain lower than higher rated
peers. Fitch
expects the company will maintain its capital at levels
commensurate with its
risk profile, particularly as the balance sheet continues to
grow.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FMBI has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FMBI is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FMBI's trust preferred stock is notched four levels below its
VR. These ratings
are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments'
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles. Thus, Fitch has
affirmed these
ratings due to the affirmation of the VR. FMBI's trust preferred
stock is
notched two times from the VR for loss severity, and two times
for
non-performance.
FMBI's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR.
These ratings are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments'
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles. Thus, Fitch has
affirmed these
ratings due to the affirmation of the VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of FMBI is equalized with its operating company
First Midwest
Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FMBI's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured debt
because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and VR
Fitch believes there is limited upside to FMBI's ratings over
the intermediate
term given the bank's geographic concentrations, its expected
earnings
performance, and balance sheet growth.
Over a longer period of time, Fitch believes there could be
positive rating or
Outlook movement for FMBI. Catalysts for such rating actions
would include
evidence of underwriting standards in-line with higher rated
peers as loan
portfolios season. Further catalysts include the ability to
generate stronger
core profitability measures while maintaining good capital
ratios
FMBI has experienced greater than average year-over-year loan
growth in multiple
product lines, some due to acquisitions and some through organic
growth. To the
extent that the bank begins exhibiting adverse credit trends in
these new
product lines which are outside of Fitch's expectations,
negative rating actions
could ensue. Moreover, should wholesale funding revert back to
the level it was
leading up to the crisis, negative pressure could be placed on
FMBI's rating or
Outlook.
Fitch's current rating and Outlook for FMBI incorporate the
expectation that the
bank will continue to maintain adequate levels of capital
through organic
balance sheet growth or in the event of an M&A transaction of
significance.
Fitch would potentially review FMBI's ratings or Outlook should
capital levels
be managed over-aggressively either though future growth or
increased
shareholder distributions.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumptions
regarding FMBI's capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid capital issued by FMBI and its subsidiaries are all
notched down from the
VRs of FMBI in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in FMBI's VRs.
HOLDING COMPANY
If FMBI became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and VR from the
ratings of the operating companies.
LONG AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by FMBI and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. This
means that
should a long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly
impacted.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
First Midwest Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits at 'F3'.
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
First Midwest Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'B+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
