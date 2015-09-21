(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirmed Central
Pacific Financial
Corp's (CPF) long-term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) and
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'BB+/bb+' today following the review of its Community Bank
Peer Group. The
company's short-term IDR was affirmed at 'B'. The Rating Outlook
was revised to
Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and VR
Today's affirmation reflects Fitch's view that CPF's performance
has been steady
and in-line with Fitch's expectations. The Positive Outlook
reflects Fitch's
expectation that the newly appointed executive management team
will continue to
execute on its strategies to improve CPF's financial condition
over the rating
time horizon. Fitch expects earnings to marginally improve along
with asset
quality while the bank maintains a solid risk appetite and a
risk management
framework in line with higher rated peers. CPF's ratings remain
relatively low
as compared to its peer group and Fitch's rated universe.
However, the agency
believes that CPF has rating upside over time as reflected in
the revision to a
Positive Outlook.
Fitch views CPF's weak core earnings performance and its
relatively high level
of nonperforming assets (NPAs) as key rating constraints in the
near term.
However, asset quality has improved since Fitch's last rating
action and is
expected to remain on a positive trajectory going forward while
the company
maintains reasonable capital levels.
Fitch calculates CPF's nonperforming assets (NPAs) at 1.7% at
second quarter
2015 (2Q15), an improvement of over 90bps year-over-year but
still above those
levels of higher-rated banks. Over the same time period, the
dollar volume of
NPAs has been reduced by 30% as management has remained
successful in working
out problem loans. Fitch notes that the reduction in NPAs has
not come at the
cost of significantly higher credit costs, as is evidenced by
average net
charge-offs (NCOs) of just 3bps over the last five quarters.
Fitch notes that over one-third of CPF's remaining NPAs are
accruing troubled
debt restructurings (TDRs), of which the vast majority are
residential real
estate-related. While residential-related TDRs have produced
higher than average
losses at mainland banks, Fitch expects CPF's to result in
fairly nominal
losses. Fitch expects relatively low redefault rates due to
strong housing
prices and economic trends in Hawaii where the vast majority of
them are
located. Fitch's expectation that these accruing TDRs will
continue to perform
well and that general asset quality will continue over the
rating time horizon
both support today's rating affirmation and Outlook revision.
CPF continues to benefit from reserve releases. In 17 of the
last 18 quarters
(since the end of 2010), management has taken negative
provisions augmenting
earnings performance. Over the last five quarters, reserve
releases have
accounted for 17% of pre-tax income on average and have resulted
in ROA in-line
with higher rated peers.
However, Fitch expects CPF's core earnings, as measured by
pre-provision net
revenue, to remain below industry and peer averages as well as
those long-term
historical returns of investment grade banks over the next four
to six quarters.
Fitch views this relatively lower level of core earnings as a
constraint on
CPF's current ratings.
Also reflected in today's Outlook revision is Fitch's view that
CPF's risk
management practices are in-line with higher rated peers but
need continued
seasoning before upward rating movement is warranted. Fitch
recognizes the level
of investment in risk management systems the company has made
over recent years
as it has been rehabilitated. These systems are an integral part
of management's
ability to execute on its strategic plan of reducing problem
assets, managing
capital, maintaining CPF's franchise, and underwriting new loans
as the company
,seeks to grow its loan portfolio after a long period of
shrinking it.
In fact, CPF's loan growth has outstripped many banks' in
Fitch's rated universe
as management has sought to optimize the company's balance
sheet. Fitch views
the level of growth somewhat cautiously given the very
competitive environments
banks are currently operating in. Still, Fitch recognizes that
growth has
primarily been derived from loan originations within CPF's
operating footprint,
while being opportunistic with loan purchases and participations
from mainland
banks. Fitch's expectation that growth will level off at the
mid-single-digits
and continue to primarily be derived from on-island
opportunities is reflected
in today's Outlook revision.
While steadily improving asset quality should aid in this, along
with continued
realized efficiencies, Fitch also expects CPF to be able to take
advantage of a
rising rate environment relatively more than some higher rated
peers given its
unique operating market. During the last rate tightening period
between 2004 and
2007, CPF, along with other Hawaii-based banks, was able to
substantially lag
deposit pricing compared to mainland banks. While the ultimate
behavior of
depositors is not expected to directly mirror past tightening
cycles, Fitch
expects CPF's depositor base to behave very similarly given the
rational
competition in Hawaii and the lack of banking alternatives.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CPF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CPF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CPF's trust preferred stock rating at 'BB-' is two notches below
CPF's Viability
Rating (VR) of 'BB+ in accordance with Fitch's assessment of the
instruments'
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles.
HOLDING COMPANY
CPF's IDR and VR are equalized with its operating company -
Central Pacific
Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
Fitch has upgraded Central Pacific Bank's short-term deposit IDR
from 'B' to
'F3'. CPF's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks
are rated one
notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt
because U.S.
uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S.
depositor preference
gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the
event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR
Fitch believes there is upside to CPF's current ratings as
reflected by the
Positive Outlook. As noted above, Fitch expects the newly
appointed executive
management team to execute on its strategies to improve CPF's
financial
condition over the rating time horizon such that financial
results fall in line
with higher rated peers. To the extent that Fitch observes
strategic initiatives
gaining traction, demonstrated by better efficiency, improved
revenue diversity,
steady, organic loan growth, and improved core earnings
performance, Fitch would
likely take positive rating action.
While Fitch views more upside to CPF's rating than downside over
the rating time
horizon, the Rating Outlook could be revised to Stable or even
Negative should
management seek to bring the bank's mainland credit exposure
back to the levels
leading up to the financial crisis. Furthermore, more aggressive
capital
management practices that lead to capital falling materially
below current
levels could result in an revision Outlook as well.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CPF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid capital issued by CPF and its subsidiaries are all
notched down from the
VRs of CPF in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VRs of
CPF.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by CPF and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. This
means that
should a Long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly
affected.
HOLDING COMPANY
If CPF became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and VR down from
the ratings of the operating companies.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at BB+'; Outlook Positive;
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'B'
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating at 'NF'.
Central Pacific Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive;
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'B'
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating at 'NF'.
CPB Capital Trust I, II & IV
CPB Statutory Trust III & V
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB-'.
Fitch has upgraded the following rating:
Central Pacific Bank
--Short-Term Deposits to 'F3' from 'B';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
