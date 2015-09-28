(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Tobacco Peer Study here LONDON/CHICAGO, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the credit profiles of rated global tobacco companies has diverged in the past two years, as they worsened in Europe while remaining stable in the US. European tobacco companies' financial profile has deteriorated due to a number of reasons including M&A activity, FX headwinds, and profit and profit margin compression on the back of still generous shareholder distributions. Fitch believes that further major consolidating M&A activities akin to Reynolds American Inc.'s acquisition of Lorillard Inc. will be rare and complex. The complicated merger agreement completed in June 2015 involved four key cigarette makers - Reynolds American, Lorillard, British American Tobacco plc. and Imperial Tobacco Group PLC - that effectively divided Lorillard's assets between Reynolds American and Imperial Tobacco. Fitch sees tobacco manufacturers purchasing smaller transactions to expand geographical reach or product range, especially in smoking alternatives, as the primary means for external growth. However, talk of Imperial Tobacco (BBB/Negative) being the subject of a joint takeover by British American Tobacco (BAT/A-/Negative) and Japan Tobacco have resurfaced recently. In our view, a merger, specifically between Philips Morris International (A-/Negative) and US-based Altria Group, Inc. (BBB+/Stable) or Reynolds American and British American Tobacco, is remote, yet a growing possibility as cigarette consumption declines around the world. Other issues discussed in the peer study report include next-generation products and litigation risks. The report addresses the ratings drivers we use when analysing and comparing tobacco companies. Fitch explains the key factors behind the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and respective Outlooks of the rated global tobacco peers. The report, entitled 'Global Tobacco Peer Study, Divergent Credit Profiles' is available at www.fitchratings.com. or by clicking the link above. Contact: Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 350 1068 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Michael Zbinovec Senior Director +1 312 368 3164 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.