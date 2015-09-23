(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
assigned PT Kawasan
Industri Jababeka Tbk (Jababeka) a National Long-Term Rating of
'A(idn)' with
Stable Outlook.
Jababeka's core businesses are in developing industrial estates
and the
supporting infrastructure, and township management. Jababeka's
flagship
industrial estate in Cikarang (35km from Jakarta) is equipped
with a 130MW power
plant and a dry port. Jababeka's National Rating reflects its
solid recurring
interest coverage, growing diversification benefits and
improving liquidity.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Recurring Coverage: Jabebeka's rating reflects strong
recurring interest
coverage from its 130MW power plant (PP1), which is operated
under a 20-year
Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the state electricity
company PT Perusahaan
Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN, BBB-/Stable). In 2014, Jababeka's
recurring
interest cover was 1.1x, and Fitch expects the ratio to reach
1.3x in 2015 and
1.5x in 2016.
The power plant provides good earnings visibility and also is a
natural hedge
for Jababeka's US dollar-denominated borrowings, as it operates
under a cost
pass-through mechanism and the revenues are pegged to the US
dollars. The cash
flows from PP1 and Jababeka's dry port facilities temper the
company's
industrial land sales, which tend to be volatile as they are
sensitive to
economic cycles and foreign direct investment flows.
Limited Capex, Improved Liquidity: The company is focused on
improving PP1's
efficiency, targeting to reach 95% of capacity declared to PLN
by the end of
2015, up from 93% in 2014. Thus, Jababeka's capex for the next
few years will be
limited to developing its infrastructure facilities. This,
coupled with the
discretionary nature of land acquisitions, allows Jababeka to
accumulate cash
buffers and strengthen its liquidity profile. However, this
could change
markedly should the company decide to proceed with investment in
a second power
plant.
Growing Residential-Commercial Segment: Jababeka's residential
and commercial
property business accounted for 55% of total marketing sales in
2014 compared
with 14% in 2011. There is growing demand in this segment, and
Fitch expects it
to remain robust due to the strategic location of the company's
Cikarang estate
and the increasing need for homes for the growing number of
industrial workers
in the area.
While this diversifies Jababeka's exposure to the more cyclical
industrial
segment, revenue for the residential and commercial segment
takes a longer time
to be recognised compared with the industrial segment and
working capital might
be stretched.
Long-Term Diversification Benefits: Jababeka, together with
Singapore's
Sembcorp, will develop a new industrial complex in Kendal,
Central Java, which
is modelled after Cikarang. Relocating labour-intensive
production out from
Cikarang makes more sense in the long-run given the lower
minimum wage in
Central Java. Upon successful execution, Kendal will provide
Jababeka with
diversification benefit and traction for future growth.
Project Concentration Risk: Jababeka's rating is primarily
constrained by its
highly concentrated business in Cikarang, which is expected to
contribute over
80% in marketing sales in the next 24 months. Going forward,
with the increasing
contribution from the Kendal estate, we believe that
concentration risk should
gradually dissipate.
Forex Risk: The Indonesian rupiah has depreciated by over 10%
against the US
dollar so far in 2015, and has affected Jababeka's gross debt
value. One of the
rating triggers is the level of presales/ gross debt, which is
heavily affected
by the exchange rate. In 2014, the ratio stood at 38% and we
expect it to reach
35%, 46% and 65% in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively. It should
be noted that
there is no immediate liquidity concerns as Jababeka's USD260m
senior notes are
due only in 2019; and the company has hedged USD200m using call
spread options
with average lower strike and spread at IDR13,014/USD and
IDR1,950.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Jababeka
include:
- Cikarang industrial land sales volume of 13ha, 15ha and 17.5ha
in 2015, 2016
and 2017, respectively
- Kendal industrial land sales volume of 15ha, 20ha and 30ha in
2015, 2016 and
2017, respectively
- PP1 capacity declared to PLN of 95% for 2015-2017
- Electricity buyback of 10MW, 13MW and 19MW for 2015, 2016 and
2017 at 10%
margin
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not expected due to the limited
project scale and
exposure to the highly cyclical industrial development business.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Recurring EBITDA/ interest expense at less than 1.2x on a
sustained basis
(2015 forecast: 1.3x)
- Presales/ gross debt at less than 40% on a sustained basis
(2015 forecast:
34.5%)
- Net debt/ net inventory at more than 60% on a sustained basis
(2015 forecast:
36.0%)
