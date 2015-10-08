(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/LONDON, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' Risk Radar
identifies a sharp
slowdown in China's economy as the alternative scenario with the
greatest risk
to the agency's credit ratings portfolio. Regional and global
spillover would
affect a broad range of issuers. Our ratings case is for a
gradual slowdown, but
equity market volatility and yuan devaluation highlight the
economic adjustment
and deleveraging challenges China is facing.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/riskradar/index.htm
">
Risk Radar 3Q15.
In its interactive report, published today, Fitch discusses the
impact a China
hard landing would have on ratings and breaks down the impact on
asset classes
for the regions where the shock would hit hardest. In Asia,
besides China
itself, major emerging-market commodity exporters and small
export-oriented
economies would be most affected. The impact in Latin America
would vary
depending on trade links with China and sensitivity to
commodities.
Lack of growth is also a challenge in Europe. The report
analyses how eurozone
deflation and zero growth would affect Fitch's ratings across
multiple asset
classes. Other pressing alternative scenarios, including
persistently low oil
prices and higher US interest rates, are also detailed.
Fitch's interactive Risk Radar frames the potential impact
macroeconomic risks
could have on Fitch's ratings portfolio and their relative
urgency.
Interconnected markets mean similar issues may have an impact on
multiple asset
classes. The Risk Radar provides independent and objective views
on potential
risks not currently incorporated into Fitch's base case
analysis, and their
potential ratings impact by asset class.
The interactive Risk Radar is available on www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
the link above.
Contacts:
Eileen Fahey
Managing Director
+1 312 368 5468
Fitch, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1655
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Risk Radar 3Q15
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.