SHANGHAI, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest
China Property
Watch that onshore bond issuance by Chinese developers continued
to surge in
August 2015, while offshore bond issuance by these companies
remained weak.
Homebuilders' contracted sales growth accelerated further and
new home prices
rose in more major cities in August 2015. Most Fitch-rated
Chinese homebuilders
reported strong contracted sales growth for the first eight
months of 2015.
The full report "China Property Watch - September 2015" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Shuncheng Zhang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3039
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Pudong,
Shanghai 200120, China
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+ 852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
