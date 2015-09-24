(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has today assigned Japan-based Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s (MHBK, A-/Stable) THB3bn senior unsecured notes due September 2018 a final National rating of 'AAA(tha)'. The rating action follows the completion of the notes issue, as well as the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 10 September 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS The National rating on the notes is based on MHBK's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', which is at the same level with Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A-' and hence correlated to 'AAA(tha)', the highest rating on Thailand's National rating scale. MHBK's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR is based on sovereign support, and is at the bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-' as the bank is considered a systemically important financial institution in Japan. MHBK is one of the subsidiaries of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (A-/Stable). The group is the second-largest bank in Japan by total assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA(tha)' rating on MHBK's senior notes is the highest on the National scale and, hence, no rating upside is possible. A downgrade could be triggered if MHBK's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR is lower than Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR, either through a downgrade of MHBK's rating or an upgrade of Thailand's rating. However, this is unlikely to occur in the near-term as reflected by their Stable Outlooks. MHBK's other ratings are not affected and are as follows: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1' - Viability Rating at 'bbb+' - Support Rating at '1' - Support Rating Floor at 'A-' - Senior unsecured debt at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst (MHBK's THB notes) Patchara Sarayudh Director +662 108 0152 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst (MHBK's THB notes) Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 31 August 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.