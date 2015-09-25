(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
latest edition of
the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of
spreadsheets with key
data from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The issue (available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above)
includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 September 2015, as well as
changes during August
2015 and since 1 January 2015
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 8M15 for the main
state-related,
privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in August 2015:
-Sector nominal corporate loan growth of RUB1.6trn (4.7%) was
almost entirely
driven by 12.7% rouble depreciation against the dollar. Net of
the currency
effect real growth was only RUB59bn (0.2%), which was mainly
achieved by
Sberbank (RUB54bn, 0.5%), ROST (RUB35bn, 27%, the nature of
growth is unclear)
and Home Credit (RUB11.5bn, 86%; of this half is exposure to a
related party and
the remainder are short-term reverse repos with a few Russian
financial
companies), although this was offset by decreases, most notably
in Alfa-bank
(RUB25bn, -1.9%), Promsvyazbank (RUB15bn, -1.9%) and Uralsib
(RUB10bn, -10%).
-Retail lending growth was flat if adjusted for the FX effect.
Among retail
banks, lending at Tinkoff and Rencredit grew by 1%, OTP was
roughly stable,
Svyaznoy, Russian Standard and Home Credit deleveraged by 2%-4%
on average,
while Orient Express saw its loan book decreasing by 8%, mainly
due to the sale
of overdue loans.
-Customer funding (excluding that from government entities)
nominally increased
by RUB2.6trn (6%), but net of FX revaluation growth was a lower
RUB523bn (1.1%).
The latter figure comprised inflows of both corporate and retail
funding of,
respectively, RUB478bn (1.9%) and RUB45bn (0.2%). The largest
corporate funding
inflows were to Sberbank (RUB231bn, 3.7% of end-July balance),
VTB Group
(RUB145bn, 3%), ING Bank (RUB94bn, 88%) and Promsvayzbank
(RUB54bn, 10.6%). At
the same time considerable outflows were seen at Gazprombank
(RUB124bn, -3.9%)
and Rosbank (RUB32bn, -11.3%). Retail deposits continued to grow
at state banks
(by RUB64bn) and were roughly stable in other sampled banks, but
leaked from
smaller banks outside of the sample.
-State funding decreased by RUB242bn, net of the FX effect. This
included
repayments of RUB401bn (mainly rouble-denominated) to the
Central Bank of Russia
(CBR) and borrowings of RUB154bn from Finance Ministry, while
deposits from
regional and federal budgets and other government-related
entities were almost
unchanged. The volume of FX funding from the CBR in banks'
publishing regulatory
forms decreased by USD1bn to USD31bn, mainly due to a USD0.6bn
repayment by VTB.
-The sector reported a RUB49bn net profit in August, but net of
RUB23bn of
deferred tax asset recognition, the result would have been a
lower RUB26bn
(annualised ROAE 4.4%). Large losses were recorded by
Promsvyazbank (-RUB3.2bn,
4.7% of end-July equity, due to impairment charges), the rescued
ROST
(-RUB6.6bn) and Mosoblbank (-RUB4bn) - both of which have
negative equity, and
the troubled Investtorgbank (-RUB5.4bn, 50% of end-July equity).
Significant
profits were reported by Sberbank - RUB19.6bn, although
RUB11.4bn of this was
due to a deferred tax gain and by Alfa-Bank - RUB26.2bn, mainly
due to FX gains.
Of the retail banks, only Tinkoff and OTP were profitable,
earning about
RUB0.5bn, while losses were reported by Russian Standard (0.3%
of end-July
equity), Home Credit (1.2%), Rencredit (10.1%; as a result, the
bank is on the
brink of breaching the minimum Tier 1 ratio) and Svyaznoy
(20.9%, core Tier 1
capital ratio decreased to only 2.2%).
- The average total capital ratios (N1 - 14.9% vs. 10% required
minimum) and
core tier 1 (N1.1 - 10.4% vs 5% required minimum) of the sampled
banks
(excluding those rescued and those not reporting capital ratios)
decreased by
42bps and 16bps, respectively, presumably due mainly to
inflation of foreign
currency-denominated risk-weighted assets. Sizable capital
contributions were
received by Gazprombank - RUB126bn (2.7ppts uplift to core Tier
1 capital ratio)
under a state recapitalisation programme by way of a preferred
share issue
acquired by the Deposit Insurance Agency, and by AK Bars Bank -
RUB9.8bn
(1.4ppts) of new equity from the Republic of
Tatarstan-controlled Presidential
State Housing Fund.
- Some banks' capital ratios benefit from regulatory
forbearance, with the
uplift estimated at around 80-100bps. In September, the CBR
extended exchange
rate forbearance until end-2015 (originally this was planned to
expire by
end-3Q15), although the favourable USD/RUB rate will be
increased to 55 from 45
to bring it closer to the current market rate of around 66.
Therefore capital
ratios of banks relying on this measure may take a moderate hit
of up to 50bps.
- We estimate that current capital buffers (excluding future
potential profits)
of 56 of the sampled banks (excluding the already failed and
bailed-out ones)
were sufficient to absorb potential loan losses equal to less
than 5% of loans,
and 14 could absorb less than 1%. The latter are VTB24, Bank of
Moscow, Leto
Bank, Globexbank, Roscap, Krayinvest, Zenit, Credit Europe,
Orient Express,
Rencredit, UBRIR, Novikom, Moscow Industrial Bank and
Rosinterbank.
Russian Standard does not report capital ratios, but its capital
position is
also weak.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
