(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
all the ratings
for Taiwan-based CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (CTBC Holding)
and its
subsidiaries, including CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (CTBC Bank), CTBC
Life Insurance
Co., Ltd. (CTBC Life) and CTBC Securities Co., Ltd. (CTBC
Securities). The
Outlooks on most of the ratings of these entities are Negative.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, IFS RATING, AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation is based on Fitch's expectation that CTBC Bank's
core
capitalisation will remain in line with that of similarly rated
peers in
Asia-Pacific under the advanced internal rating-based approach
and management's
intention to further enhance the bank's capitalisation. Since
the previous
review, Tokyo Star Bank's (TSB) asset quality metrics have
improved faster than
projected in its original NPL reduction plan, showing signs of
steady
integration. The Negative Outlook reflects CTBC Bank's large
appetite for
acquisitions in high-risk emerging markets, and structurally
diluted
profitability caused by the inclusion of TSB. This could lead to
excessive risk
taking and complex integration challenges that could weaken the
bank's risk
profile.
CTBC Bank's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Rating
(VR), and National
Ratings, the anchor ratings for companies in the CTBC group,
reflect its leading
position in Taiwan's market, sophisticated risk management, and
strong internal
capital generation.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CTBC Bank's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
are affirmed at
'3' and 'BB+', respectively, reflecting the bank's moderate
systemic importance
and moderate probability of state support, if needed.
DEBT RATINGS
The ratings on the debt of CTBC Holding and CTBC Bank are also
affirmed because
they are notched from the companies' Long-Term IDRs, which are
on par with CTBC
Bank's VR, and National Long-Term Ratings.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
CTBC Holding's ratings and Outlooks are aligned with those of
CTBC Bank, based
on the high level of integration between the two and the modest
leverage and
good standalone liquidity at the parent. The ratings and
Outlooks of CTBC
Securities are aligned with CTBC Holding's, reflecting the
obligatory support
from the holding parent under Taiwan's Financial Holding Company
Act, the strong
ability of the parent to provide support given the company's
size, and its
status as a core subsidiary of the group.
CTBC Life's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings take into
account the high
possibility of capital/liquidity support from CTBC Holding if
needed. CTBC
Holding is committed to maintaining CTBC Life's regulatory
risk-based capital
(RBC) ratio at above 250%. The acquisition of Taiwan Life
Insurance Co., Ltd.
(Taiwan Life) is scheduled to be completed by October 2015 and
the company will
merge with CTBC Life on 1 January 2016. CTBC Life's RBC ratio on
a pro forma
basis including Taiwan Life would be above 300% as of end-1H15.
CTBC Holding
plans to strengthen the consolidated entity's capitalisation for
its future
business growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, IFS RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT RATINGS
Fitch will likely take negative rating actions, albeit limited
to one-notch
downgrades, on the group's IDRs, VRs, IFS Ratings and National
Ratings if CTBC
Bank does not maintain its capitalisation at a level that
provides sufficient
buffer against risks related to additional expansions in the
region.
Fitch could revise the Outlooks to Stable if CTBC Bank
demonstrates discipline
in taking regional growth risks while enhancing its
balance-sheet strength.
Any rating action on CTBC Holding and CTBC Bank will trigger
similar moves on
their debt ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of the Taiwan government to provide timely
support to the
bank. This would most likely be manifested in a change to
Taiwan's sovereign
rating (A+/Stable).
The rating actions are as follows:
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'
CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn), Outlook
Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'AA+(twn)'
Subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-' and
National Long-Term
Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'
Subordinated bonds' (Basel III tier 2 capital) National
Long-Term Rating
affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'
Perpetual non-cumulative New Taiwan Dollar subordinated bonds'
(Basel III
additional tier 1 capital) National Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A(twn)'
CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd.:
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Negative
National IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Negative
CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1',
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank, and CTBC
Securities)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Joyce Huang, CFA (CTBC Life)
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Clark Wu (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank, and CTBC Securities)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Jeffrey Liew (CTBC Life)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank, and CTBC
Securities)
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson (CTBC Life)
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015)
Apr 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991318
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
