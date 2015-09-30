(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Agricultural Bank of
China Limited's (ABC, A/Stable) USD15bn medium-term note (MTN)
programme
Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings of 'A' and 'F1' respectively.
The MTN programme
was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 21 July 2015.
Senior notes under the MTN programme will represent direct,
unconditional,
unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank, and rank
at least pari
passu with all other current and future direct, unsecured,
non-guaranteed and
unsubordinated indebtedness of the bank. The notes junior to
senior obligations
under the MTN programme will be rated on a case-by-case basis in
accordance with
published criteria and after taking into consideration
individual terms and
conditions of those notes. However, Fitch reserves the right not
to rate certain
instruments issued under the MTN programme, such as
market-linked instruments.
Notes issued under the MTN programme may be from ABC or any
other branches
designated by ABC (including the Hong Kong branch). The notes
may be issued in
any currency and with any tenor. The proceeds of notes issued
will be used for
overall working capital and general corporate purposes, unless
otherwise stated.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Issuance under the MTN programme represents obligations of ABC.
The MTN
programme's ratings reflect the ratings that are expected to be
assigned to
senior notes issued under the programme, and are in line with
ABC's Long- and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A' and 'F1'
respectively. The bank's
IDRs are in turn based on an extremely high probability of
support, if required,
from the Chinese government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings of the MTN programme will be directly
correlated to
changes in the IDRs of the bank, which in turn will reflect any
shift in the
perceived willingness or ability of China's government to
support ABC in a full
and timely manner.
The other ratings of ABC are unaffected by this action, and are
as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F1'
Support Rating: '1'
Support Rating Floor: 'A'
Viability Rating: 'bb'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jaclyn Wang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3189
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 September 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
