(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) A US government shutdown would not
have a direct
impact on the sovereign's 'AAA'/Stable rating, Fitch Ratings
says. Its main
implication for the US's sovereign creditworthiness would depend
on whether it
foreshadowed a destabilisation of US budget policymaking,
including brinkmanship
over the federal debt limit.
The US risks a federal government shutdown if Congress does not
pass funding
legislation by the end of the current fiscal year on September
30 (just six of
the 12 necessary spending bills have been passed so far).
Alternatively,
Congress could agree a continuing resolution to grant the
federal government the
spending authority needed to avoid a shutdown.
The political backdrop will determine whether short-term
uncertainties arise
about Congressional intentions on raising or suspending the
federal debt limit.
Fitch believes the most likely outcome is for a short-term
extension to
appropriations at current fiscal year levels, postponing a
longer-term deal
until late 2015. Such a deal would temporarily lift spending
caps for the coming
fiscal year, in return for consolidation measures in future, and
either raise or
suspend the debt limit for a limited period. A government
shutdown may even be a
catalyst for such an outcome.
This is consistent with our long-held view that a 'grand
bargain' on deficit and
debt reduction is unlikely before the 2016 presidential
elections.
The previous government shutdown on 1 October 2013 did not
trigger any change in
our US sovereign rating. However, it did herald another bout of
political
brinkmanship that meant that a continuing resolution was not
passed until 17
October - the same day that the Treasury had said it would
exhaust extraordinary
measures that provide it with flexibility to fund the federal
government without
additional net borrowing. The risk of a crisis that undermined
confidence in the
budgetary process and timely management of the debt limit was
already reflected
in the Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating at the time of
the last shutdown
(we subsequently put the US on Rating Watch Negative before
stabilising the
Outlook in March 2014, after the debt limit was suspended until
mid-March 2015).
Congress and the Presidential administration have more time to
reach agreement
this time around. The Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) latest
estimate is
that extraordinary measures will be exhausted between
mid-November and early
December. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned that cash balances
had fallen below
the USD150bn minimum in September.
If the debt limit were not suspended or raised in a timely
fashion, immediate
potential ratings consequences would depend on the ability of
the Treasury
Department to either draw out extraordinary financing measures
beyond the
current estimated timeframe, or compose alternative financing
solutions that are
as yet undefined. A missed payment on a Treasury security is
considered a tail
risk.
Previous US debt limit crises have not undermined the US
dollar's role as the
preeminent global reserve currency, but sustained fiscal
uncertainty could have
a detrimental effect on the US economy and lower market
confidence in the
authorities' ability to deal with longer-term fiscal challenges.
As well as the
budget process and debt limit, there will be other tests of
bipartisan fiscal
cooperation in the coming months, such as the Highway Trust Fund
and the
reinstatement of 'tax extenders.'
Contact:
Charles Seville
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+1 212 908 0277
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
United States of America
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.