(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Implications of an ABI/SABMiller Combinatihere MILAN/LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated in a new report its scenario analysis of the rating implications of a possible acquisition of SABMiller plc (SABMiller) by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA (ABI). This follows our first analysis of this potential merger published on 9 September 2014. Among the structural aspects discussed in the report is the imbalance between the location of debt and of cash flow within the ABI group. ABI's 62%-owned subsidiary AmBev will continue to generate an important portion of the enlarged group's cash flow (we estimate over 60% of free cash flow pre-dividends). AmBev is in a net cash position but can only partly transfer its cash flow to ABI through dividends. However, the majority of ABI's consolidated debt is currently incurred outside AmBev's perimeter and its paydown is slowed by the lack of full access to AmBev's cash flow. If ABI acquires SABMiller and uses its subsidiary AmBev to acquire part of the assets - likely the Latin American operations of SABMiller - with debt, Fitch believes that this would enhance the level of credit protection to holders of current aggregate debt of approximately USD50bn issued by Anheuser Busch Inbev NV/SA and related debt issuing entities, as it would equalise leverage at around 4.5x - 5x on completion at AmBev and ABI standalone. The report discusses the credit implications of different acquisition structures and levels of leverage that a combined group would have, whether ABI acquires SABMiller fully with debt, partly with equity or in the event that part of the acquisition debt is positioned at the currently debt-free AmBev. Both ABI and SABMiller confirmed on 15 September 2015 that ABI has approached SABMiller to discuss a combination of the two companies. A formal offer by ABI has however not yet been submitted. The report, Rating Implications of an ABI/SABMiller Combination, is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia SpA Via Morigi, 6 20123 Milan Ching Mei Chia Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1068 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.