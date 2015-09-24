(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Philippines'
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'BBB-' and 'BBB'
respectively, and
the Outlook has been revised to Positive. The issue ratings on
the Philippines's
senior unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds are also
affirmed at 'BBB-'
and 'BBB' respectively. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB'
and the
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on the Philippines' IDRs to Positive
reflects the
following key rating drivers:
- Governance standards and competitiveness indicators, as
measured by
international organisations, have shown steady improvement
through the Aquino
administration. Global competitiveness, as ranked by the World
Economic Forum,
has risen to a level comparable to 'BBB'-rated peers. Indicators
for corruption,
transparency and economic freedom have also improved
substantially. Evidence
that governance improvements can be sustained beyond the next
election cycle
would be positive for the credit.
The sovereign rating of 'BBB-' for the Philippines also reflects
the following
key rating drivers:
- Economic growth continues to outperform 'BBB'-rated peers, and
favourable
demographics support the medium-term growth outlook. Fitch
forecasts real GDP to
grow at 5.6% in 2015, as domestic demand remains robust even as
external demand
weakens. The Philippines' total dependency ratio is projected to
fall over the
next three decades, in contrast to most other 'BBB'-rated peers
and other
economies across the region.
- External finances continue to be key credit strength. The
Philippines has run
current account surpluses since 2003, underpinned by high levels
of worker
remittances and revenue from the business process outsourcing
industry. Fitch
expects the current account surplus to narrow to 3.5% in 2015,
but high enough
for the country to reinforce its position as a net external
creditor. Fitch
expects the Philippines' strong external finances will provide
resilience
against potential shifts in global investor sentiment, for
example following the
tightening of US monetary policy.
- The Philippines has low and falling public debt. General
government debt is
36.4% of GDP in 2014, compared with the 'BBB' median of 42.4% of
GDP. Fitch
forecasts a fiscal deficit of 1.7% of GDP in 2015, widening from
0.6% of GDP in
2014 due to better execution of expenditure plans and higher
spending in the
run-up to the election. This level of deficit is consistent with
a steady
downward trajectory of government debt, at the current rate of
nominal GDP
growth.
- The country's narrow government revenue base reduces its
ability to manage
fiscal balances in the event of a shock. The Philippines'
general government
revenue, based on unconsolidated figures provided by the
authorities, is 21.5%
of GDP in 2014. This is low relative to the 'BBB'-rated median
of 28.6%,
typically calculated from consolidated figures.
- Low per capita incomes are a structural weakness. GDP per
capita income at USD
2,836 in 2014 is low compared with the 'BBB' median of
USD10,654. Gross national
income per capita is higher due to relatively large inflows of
remittances from
overseas Filipino workers, but still below 'BBB' peers.
- There is limited clarity over macro-prudential risks stemming
from the real
estate market. Private sector credit growth has moderated from
19.9% YoY at
end-2014 to 14.1% in June 2015, but still growing at a brisk
pace. Lack of data
on property prices and affordability indicators make it
difficult for Fitch to
assess the effect of credit growth on the real estate market.
Data published by
Colliers International show average land values in the Makati
Central Business
District have risen by more than 50% since the end of 2012,
although relatively
low vacancy rates and strong growth in rents suggest some
fundamental support
for current price levels. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)
plans to release
a residential real estate price index later in the year. The
proactive
supervision and regulation of the BSP, particularly on the
introduction of real
estate stress tests and caps on mortgage loan values relative to
collateral, may
help to contain risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to
positive rating
action are: -
- Evidence that improvement in governance standards over the
Aquino
administration can be sustained following a change in
government.
- Continued strong GDP growth without the emergence of
imbalances.
- A broadening of the general government revenue base that lends
greater
stability to the government finances.
The rating Outlooks are Positive. Hence, Fitch does not
anticipate a material
probability of negative action over the forecast period.
However, the main
factors that could see the ratings revert to Stable Outlook are:
- Deterioration in governance standards or a reversal in reforms
that were
implemented under the Aquino administration.
- Instability in the financial system, possibly triggered by a
sustained period
of excessive credit growth, could be considered credit negative.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes that an increase in US policy rates would not
lead to a sudden
stoppage in capital flows to emerging economies.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9944
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991251
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.