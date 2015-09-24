(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/WARSAW, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Sberbank Switzerland at 'BBB-'
(SBS) and
Sberbank Europe AG (SBEU) and Sberbank Slovensko a.s. (SBSK) at
'BB+'. The
Outlook on all three banks is Negative.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
All three banks' IDRs and Support ratings reflect Fitch's view
that the banks
will be supported by their ultimate parent, Sberbank of Russia
(SBRF,
BBB-/Negative/bbb-), in case of need. The Negative Outlook on
the IDRs is driven
by that on SBRF's ratings.
SBRF's Long-term IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone
strength, reflected in
its 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR), and are also underpinned by
potential support
from the Russian Federation (BBB-/Negative). The Negative
Outlook on SBRF's
ratings mirrors that on the sovereign and reflects both a
potential weakening of
support and the potential for the VR, which is at the same level
as the
sovereign, to be downgraded due to risk of a weakening operating
environment, as
SBRF is exposed to the broader Russian economy.
Fitch's view on the probability of support for the subsidiaries
is based on: (i)
SBRF's track record of providing capital and funding to
subsidiary banks; (ii)
high reputational risks for SBRF from any potential default of
its subsidiaries
given the parent's presence on international markets and (iii)
the subsidiaries'
small size relative to the parent limiting the cost of any
potential support.
Potential reconsideration by SBRF of its international strategy,
for example,
due to increased geopolitical tensions between Russia and
western countries is
unlikely to impact its commitment to provide support to the
subsidiaries for as
long as they are owned by SBRF.
The equalisation of the ratings of SBS with SBRF also takes into
account the
subsidiary's high integration with the parent, limited
operational independence
and its role in servicing core group clients, in particular
commodity exporters,
by providing trade finance services and participating in
structured lending as
well as client settlements.
The one-notch differential between the Long-term IDRs of SBEU,
SBSK and SBRF
reflects these subsidiaries' lower integration, higher
operational independence
and lesser reliance on the parent for business origination.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS
The affirmation of the VRs of SBEU (b+) and SBSK (bb-) reflects
limited changes
in the banks' standalone profiles over the last 12 months. The
VRs continue to
reflect the banks' modest franchises; legacy asset quality
problems (more
significant at SBEU), although the risks are mostly covered by
hard
collateral/and or SBRF guarantees; weak pre-impairment
profitability; and
moderate capitalisation (tighter in SBEU). The VRs also consider
the banks'
sound liquidity and funding profiles.
SBSK's VR is one notch higher than that of its immediate parent
SBEU, mainly
because the latter is exposed to higher-risk economies,
including Serbia, Bosnia
and Herzegovina and Ukraine, resulting in weaker asset quality
and potentially
more significant volatility of the bottom line. SBEU is also
somewhat weaker
capitalised compared with SBSK.
At end-1H15, non-performing loans (NPLs, 90 days overdue loans),
most of which
are legacy exposures, equalled 9.5% of gross loans (56% covered
by reserves) at
SBEU and 6.2% (79% covered by reserves reserved) at SBSK. Both
banks' loan
concentrations are high, although the largest exposures are of
reasonable
quality, in Fitch's view. SBEU's Ukrainian exposure was limited
to 1% of gross
loans and 60% covered by reserves, so of limited extra risk. The
quality of new
lending in SME and retail segments is so far sound, but may
deteriorate somewhat
as loans season after above-market growth in 2012-2014. Fitch
also notes that a
considerable part of SBEU's mortgage loans has fairly high
loan-to-values.
Profitability is dampened by thin margins pressured by a low
interest rate
environment and weak operating efficiency due to lack of scale
and not yet
completed optimisation processes after the bank was acquired by
SBRF.
Pre-impairment profit in 1H15 equalled low 0.8% of average gross
loans at SBSK
and was only marginally above break-even at SBEU. Fitch expects
negative bottom
line results for SBEU in 2015 and break-even at best for 2016.
Liquidity is comfortable, with liquid assets (cash, net
short-term interbank and
securities eligible for repo), net of potential near-term
wholesale debt
repayments, covering 41% and 23% of customer accounts at SBEU
and SBSK,
respectively. Deposit outflows in 2014-1H15, resulting from
geopolitical
tensions and sanctions against SBRF, were limited. SBEU's
dependence on SBRF's
funding fell to 5% at end-1H15 from 11% at end-1H14, as it has
been gradually
replaced by retail deposits.
SBSK is better capitalised with Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio
of around 15% at
end-1H15 compared with SBEU's 10%. However, both banks'
capitalisation is
regularly supported by SBRF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The support-driven ratings of all three banks are likely to
change in tandem
with the parent's IDRs.
The IDRs of SBEU and SBSK could be upgraded to the level of
SBRF, thereby
eliminating the one-notch difference, in case of (i)
significantly higher
integration with the parent, (ii) an increase in the proportion
of business
devoted to servicing of core group clients and (iii) an extended
track record of
profitable operations, reinforcing the parent's long-term
strategic commitment
to these markets.
All three banks' support-driven IDRs are sensitive to a change
in SBRF's support
propensity, for example, in case of potential plans to dispose
of any of these
three banks. Under this scenario, the notching between the
parent and the
subsidiaries may be widened.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
An upgrade of SBEU's VR would result from a continued expansion
of the bank's
franchise and a track record of profitable performance. Upside
potential for
SBSK's VR is currently limited. However, considerable franchise
diversification,
a reduction in portfolio concentrations, and stronger
profitability would be
credit-positive.
Should SBEU or SBSK suffer from either a deep liquidity squeeze
or large credit
losses, and if those are not promptly cured by SBRF, the VRs
could be
downgraded.
Fitch may assign a VR to SBS if it develops a more significant
franchise and
reduces the reliance on the parent in terms of new business
origination.
The rating actions are as follows:
SBEU
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
SBSK
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
SBS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
