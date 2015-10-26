(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/MONTERREY, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published its quarterly
report 'Mexican Insurers: June 2015 Financial Ratios', which
provides a summary
of key financial ratios for the insurance and retirement plan
companies
operating in Mexico.
This quarterly report, which is based on public information
submitted by
companies to the Comision Nacional de Seguros y Fianzas,
discusses the trends
observed for key financial metrics in the Mexican insurance and
retirement
industry. The report lists 10 financial ratios for each of the
113 companies
that operate in that market, focusing on leverage, premium
coverage, liquidity,
profitability and market share. The figures in this report
include results for
the end of June 2015, as well as the rolling average for the
last five years.
The report 'Mexican Insurers: June 2014 Financial Ratios' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.mx or by clicking on
the link.
Contact:
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+57 14 846770 ext. 1090
Milena.carrizosa@fitchratings.com
Fitch Colombia
Calle 69 A No. 9-85
Bogota, Colombia
Eugenia Martinez Archundia
Associate Director
+52 (81) 83-99-9155 ext.1155
Eugenia.martinez@fitchratings.com
Rosa Elena Turrubiartes
Analyst
+52 (81) 83-99-9100 ext.1516
Rosa.turrubiartes@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Mexican Insurers: June 2015 Financial Ratios (Challenging
Economic Environment;
Increase in Premiums)
here
