(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac
New Zealand's
(WNZL, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2015-1 EUR500m mortgage covered
bonds a rating of
'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. Series 2015-1 has been issued
through Westpac
Securities NZ Limited, London Branch, a guaranteed issuing
vehicle used for
international funding by WNZL.
This brings the total outstanding issuance of the programme to
NZD3.8bn. The
fixed-rate bond is due in September 2020, and benefits from a
12-month
extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on WNZL's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2, and an asset percentage (AP) of
86.5%, which is
equivalent to Fitch's break-even AP. This supports a tested
rating of 'AA' on a
probability of default (PD) basis, and a 'AAA' rating after
giving credit for
recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable
Outlook on
WNZL's IDR.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average
residual life of
the assets at 14 years and the liabilities at 2.7 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) WNZL's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'A';
or (ii) the D-Cap
falls by two categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the
asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased
above Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 86.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' break-even AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 19 May 2015
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Westpac New Zealand
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File
(pub. 07 Sep
2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
