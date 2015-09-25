(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based E.Sun
Securities Corporation's (ESS) National Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(twn) ' and its
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
ESS is a wholly
owned subsidiary of E.Sun Financial Holding Company (ESFHC), of
which the
principal and fully owned subsidiary is E.Sun Bank (ESB).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
ESS's ratings and Outlook remain tied to the risk profile of the
group, which is
mainly driven by that of ESB. Fitch views ESS as a core
subsidiary of ESFHC and
ESFHC is legally obliged to assist ESS when it falls into
financial difficulty.
ESS remains highly integrated with the group in brand sharing,
liquidity,
capital planning and risk management. Its brokerage franchise
will continue to
grow through cross-selling to ESB's larger customer base.
ESB consolidated its franchise in recent years and significantly
enhanced its
core earnings, including strong fee income generation from its
credit card
business and wealth management. The risk associated with its
above-average
credit growth is counterbalanced by the focus on its niche
segment of small and
medium enterprises and institutionalised risk control mechanism.
Fitch expects
the bank to maintain its sound capitalisation, as its
satisfactory internal
capital generation should support its above-average growth in
coming years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings of ESS are sensitive to changes in the risk profile
of ESFHC and
ultimately ESB. Downgrade drivers will most likely come from
significant
deterioration in risk profile and capitalisation, as a result of
above-sector
growth and excessive risk-taking in more challenging economic
conditions.
Rating upside is limited due to slower capital accumulation from
growth at ESB
or ESFHC.
A Credit Update on ESS will be available shortly on
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+612 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
