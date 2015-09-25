(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed the
ratings of Taiwan-based Mega International Commercial Bank
Company Limited (Mega
ICBC) with Stable Outlook. The ratings and Outlook of Mega ICBC
are
simultaneously withdrawn due to commercial reasons. A full list
of ratings is
provided at the end of the commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Mega ICBC's IDRs and National Ratings take into account the
extremely high
probability of government support, if needed, as reflected in
its Support Rating
(SR) of '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-'. This is
underpinned by the
state's controlling equity stake in the bank, the bank's
significant systemic
importance and its strong ties with the central bank.
Mega ICBC has a Stable rating Outlook, reflecting that of the
Taiwan sovereign
(A+/Stable) and Fitch's expectation that the state's ability or
propensity to
support the bank will not weaken.
VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of the Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's
maintenance of
satisfactory capitalisation and sound asset quality in the
context of its
relatively high concentration in China and property exposures.
China exposure has declined as the Chinese economy slows, but it
was relatively
more concentrated than local peers (gross exposure estimated by
Fitch at
200-210% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end 1H15). Exposure has
been mostly
focused on trade finance and top-tier Chinese banks and is
therefore of lower
risk.
The bank has continued to sustain a stable capital profile
through new share
issues and active growth management. Fitch expects the bank to
maintain a stable
FCC ratio at 10.5% at end 1H15, comparable to similarly rated
regional peers.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable; withdrawn
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; withdrawn
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'; withdrawn
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'; withdrawn
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'; withdrawn
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991319
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.