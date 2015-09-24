(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) Cutting reserve requirements will
not add liquidity
to the Nigerian banking system because it releases no additional
foreign
currency (FC), says Fitch Ratings. Substantial
government-related FC deposits
are exempt from reserve requirements and have already been
withdrawn from the
system after the government ordered all public-sector deposits
to be moved from
commercial banks into the centralised Treasury Single Account
(TSA) earlier this
month.
Nigeria's Monetary Committee reduced mandatory reserve
requirements on all
local-currency (LC) deposits to 25% from 31% last week in the
hope that this
might ease liquidity pressure, stimulate new lending and boost
economic growth.
This should provide some additional LC liquidity into the
banking system but
around NGN1.3trn (USD6.5bn) of deposits were sucked out of the
banks in
September, reflecting transfers to the TSA. Public-sector
deposits traditionally
account for around 10% of total banking sector deposits.
Lower reserve requirements will not offset the tighter FC
liquidity at Nigeria's
banks. A currency split of public-sector deposits is not
disclosed but in our
opinion, FC deposits are substantial, held up by oil-related
deposits. The
centralising of public-sector and government-related FC deposits
at the TSA has
made it increasingly difficult for commercial banks to meet
customer demand for
FC.
FC availability was already strained in 2015 due to falling oil
revenues,
central bank action to defend naira depreciation and heightened
negative
investor sentiment towards emerging markets. Warnings throughout
the year that
JP Morgan intended to remove Nigeria from its Emerging Markets
index, which
occurred in mid-September, also triggered heavy FC outflows as
investors sold
Nigerian securities.
Viability Ratings assigned to Nigeria's banks, all in the 'b'
category, already
reflect a wide range of weaknesses, including the increasingly
strained FC
liquidity position. Our sector outlook for Nigerian banks
remains negative.
Key financial metrics reported by Nigerian banks are likely to
continue to
weaken in the closing months of 2015. Impaired loans have been
rising over the
past 12 months. We expect them to rise above the central bank's
informal 5% of
total loans cap but to remain below 10% at year-end. Pressure is
mounting on
regulatory capital ratios and we expect Tier 1 capital ratios at
many banks to
fall below 15%, which is low by recent Nigerian standards. Loan
growth is
slowing under the strain of lower oil prices. Our expectations
for loan growth
are muted - a nominal 5% increase in 2015, which is low by
Nigerian standards -
due to the much deteriorated operating environment.
