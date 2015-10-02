(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
its REIT Report
Quarterly for third-quarter 2015, which highlights research
during the past
quarter.
On Sept. 14, 2015, Fitch published a special report stating that
it expects the
acute care hospital industry's consolidation will continue as
various secular
shifts encourage larger, integrated care delivery systems.
On Sept. 10, 2015, Fitch published its quarterly liquidity
report stating that
the median liquidity coverage ratio for select U.S. equity REITs
is 1.2x for the
July 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2017 period, down slightly from the
three prior
comparable timeframes. REITs' cost of debt remains attractive
for larger and
more seasoned companies; however, average unsecured bond spreads
have risen over
25% from the prior year in response to macroeconomic factors.
On Aug. 17, 2015, Fitch published a special report stating that
Houston's
multifamily market is facing both demand headwinds and a
meaningful supply wave.
Construction accelerated over the past few years as a result of
the strong
absolute and relative economic growth and has been unrestrained
because of the
lack of physical or zoning barriers to entry. Fitch expects REIT
operating
performance in Houston will vary depending on submarket focus,
as construction
is concentrated. Supply is focused in the submarkets between and
including
downtown and northwest Houston
Other items in this edition of Fitch's 'REIT Report Quarterly'
include:
--An overview of recent rating actions;
--Summaries of recently published REIT reports and criteria;
--Links to recent Fitch research.
'REIT Report Quarterly' is available by clicking on the above
link or at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Ratings and Research >> Corporate Finance >> REITs >> Research
Contact:
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 14429 9184
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+61 8256-0388
Jose Vertiz
Director
+1-212-908-0641
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York,
Tel: +1
212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
REIT Report Quarterly (3Q15)
here
