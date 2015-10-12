(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 12 (Fitch) The credit and liquidity risk
profiles of
European Variable Net Asset Value (VNAV) money funds are
increasingly diverse,
says Fitch Ratings in a new presentation on the sector.
There is pronounced diversity in the credit risk borne by
European VNAV money
funds, and this has widened over the past year, according to
Fitch's latest
study on a sample of representative European money funds. Behind
an average
portfolio allocation to 'BBB'/'BBB-' or unrated securities of
14%, there is
material allocation disparity among VNAV money funds, ranging
from 0% to 47%.
This is in contrast to a year ago, when money funds had only
marginal exposure
to 'BBB'/'F3' or lower assets.
The most conservative VNAV money funds (37% of funds) limit
their investment to
high quality issuers, with a minimum credit quality of 'A'/'F1'
or equivalent,
similar to the investment guidelines of constant NAV (CNAV)
funds, including
'AAAmmf' rated funds or alike. The remainders tend to invest in
a wider universe
of issuers and counterparties, reflecting the fact that they
offer differing
return and safety objectives. These include lower credit quality
issuers,
typically among non-financial corporates, which provide some
sector
diversification compared with the financial issuers they
otherwise largely hold.
It is also adding credit, market and liquidity risks allowing
funds to earn some
incremental yield. Such funds may appeal to investors as a
complement to more
conservative money funds, especially in the current ultra-low
euro yield
environment.
Fitch estimates that about half of short-term VNAV funds invest
only in
securities rated in the 'A' category or higher (F1 or F1+
equivalent). The other
half has some degree of exposure to lower-rated or unrated
assets, mostly with a
minimum credit quality of 'BBB'/'BBB-' (F3 equivalent). Among
standard MMFs, the
second ESMA-defined money fund category, more than 70% invest in
assets rated
below 'A-' and close to 40% have a minimum credit quality of
'BBB'/'BBB-'.
Portfolios' average maturities span the full spectrum offered
under the ESMA
framework, highlighting notable spread risk disparity. This is
to be assessed in
the context of assets' credit quality as issuers of lower credit
quality tend to
be more sensitive to spread volatility and are typically less
liquid. Such risks
are nonetheless contained by regulation, given the 397 days
asset maturity limit
(or two years for floating rate notes in standard MMFs).
European VNAV funds, of which 65% are domiciled in France,
comprises funds
classified in the two money fund categories defined by ESMA,
short-term MMFs and
standard MMFs, primarily denominated in euro. Constant NAV
(CNAV) funds in
contrast are all short-term MMFs and include sterling, US dollar
and euro funds.
The presentation, Heightened Diversity Among European VNAV Money
Funds is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
