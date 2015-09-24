(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 24 (Fitch) Some small and medium Brazilian banks are seeking to repurchase debt below face value to preserve their net interest margins (NIMs) amid Brazil's challenged economic environment, says Fitch Ratings. Weakening loan demand and pressures on asset quality are depressing banks' bond prices. However, slowing loan growth is boosting banks' liquidity while expanding their capacity for debt repurchases. Banks executing buybacks through tender offers are targeting senior and subordinated debt, with a focus on high-cost, dollar-denominated subordinated notes, partially still accounted as Tier 2 capital. On Sept. 8, Banco BMG announced that it may purchase up to USD100 million of subordinated notes due in 2019 and 2020. Banco Votorantim also announced on Sept. 8 it may repurchase about USD310 million of its 2020 subordinated notes. Both banks currently hold comfortable levels of liquidity and capitalization. Another factor motivating banks to repurchase these legacy subordinated notes is the phase-out of their eligibility as Tier 2 capital under Brazil's Basel III convergence time line. Currently, only 70% of the legacy Tier 2 is qualified for regulatory capital purposes, according to the 10% per year step-down between 2013 and 2022, when Tier 2 is expected to be completely phased out of Brazilian banks' regulatory capital bases. Other banks, mostly small and medium sized, have also been repurchasing senior notes directly in the secondary market. These buybacks require no regulatory approval and are simpler to execute than tender offers, but still require factoring in the bank's liquidity availability. For most Brazilian banks, long-term foreign funding (such as eurodollar bonds) has lost attractiveness due to high hedging costs and the weak loan growth prospects. Local banks have developed a preference for domestic long-term funding instruments such as Letras Financeiras and lower cost Letras de Credito Imobiliarias (LCIs) and Letras de Credito do Agronegocio (LCAs), both of which have gained wider acceptance over the past several years. Given the current environment for Brazilian corporates and the overall deterioration in asset quality, constrained loan growth is expected to keep pressure on many Brazilian banks' profits. However, we generally see Brazilian banks holding capital ratios at levels satisfactory for given ratings. Contacts: Robert Stoll Director Latin American Financial Institutions +1 212 908-9155 New York Eduardo Ribas Director Latin American Financial Institutions + 55 11 4504-2213 Sao Paulo, Brazil Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions Fitch Wire + 1 212 908-0652 New York Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.