(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 24 (Fitch) Some small and medium Brazilian
banks are seeking
to repurchase debt below face value to preserve their net
interest margins
(NIMs) amid Brazil's challenged economic environment, says Fitch
Ratings.
Weakening loan demand and pressures on asset quality are
depressing banks' bond
prices. However, slowing loan growth is boosting banks'
liquidity while
expanding their capacity for debt repurchases.
Banks executing buybacks through tender offers are targeting
senior and
subordinated debt, with a focus on high-cost, dollar-denominated
subordinated
notes, partially still accounted as Tier 2 capital. On Sept. 8,
Banco BMG
announced that it may purchase up to USD100 million of
subordinated notes due in
2019 and 2020. Banco Votorantim also announced on Sept. 8 it may
repurchase
about USD310 million of its 2020 subordinated notes. Both banks
currently hold
comfortable levels of liquidity and capitalization.
Another factor motivating banks to repurchase these legacy
subordinated notes is
the phase-out of their eligibility as Tier 2 capital under
Brazil's Basel III
convergence time line. Currently, only 70% of the legacy Tier 2
is qualified for
regulatory capital purposes, according to the 10% per year
step-down between
2013 and 2022, when Tier 2 is expected to be completely phased
out of Brazilian
banks' regulatory capital bases.
Other banks, mostly small and medium sized, have also been
repurchasing senior
notes directly in the secondary market. These buybacks require
no regulatory
approval and are simpler to execute than tender offers, but
still require
factoring in the bank's liquidity availability.
For most Brazilian banks, long-term foreign funding (such as
eurodollar bonds)
has lost attractiveness due to high hedging costs and the weak
loan growth
prospects. Local banks have developed a preference for domestic
long-term
funding instruments such as Letras Financeiras and lower cost
Letras de Credito
Imobiliarias (LCIs) and Letras de Credito do Agronegocio (LCAs),
both of which
have gained wider acceptance over the past several years.
Given the current environment for Brazilian corporates and the
overall
deterioration in asset quality, constrained loan growth is
expected to keep
pressure on many Brazilian banks' profits. However, we generally
see Brazilian
banks holding capital ratios at levels satisfactory for given
ratings.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
