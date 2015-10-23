(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Agricultural Bank of
China Limited's (ABC; A/Stable) long-term green bonds issued
under its
medium-term note (MTN) programme Long-Term Ratings of 'A'.
This is the first issue of green bonds by a mainland Chinese
entity. The rated
notes include the following senior unsecured notes issued under
ABC's USD15bn
MTN programme:
- USD400m with three-year maturity;
- USD500m with five-year maturity; and
- CNY600m with two-year maturity.
The MTN programme was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on
21 July 2015 and
was rated 'A/F1' by Fitch on 30 September 2015.
The proceeds from the green bonds will be used by ABC
exclusively for lending in
support of environmental protection, energy conservation and
greenhouse gas
emission reduction, and to fund eligible green projects. The
proceeds may be
invested in projects in China or overseas. Failure to comply
with the use of
proceeds obligations will not constitute a default event. Any
unallocated
balance of issuance proceeds will be held by ABC for liquidity
management
purposes.
ABC has established a list of eligible green projects, and has
so far evaluated
and approved around 40 of such projects with total loan amount
of about CNY10bn.
The bank will allocate the proceeds of the green bonds to the
green projects on
its list, and update the list with new eligible green projects
based on the
status of the existing ones. Total green loans issued by ABC
amounted to
CNY472.4bn and made up 5.8% of total loans as at 31 December
2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The green bonds issued under the MTN programme represent direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of ABC, and are rated
in line with
ABC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The bank's
IDRs are in turn
based on an extremely high probability of support, if required,
from the Chinese
government in the event of stress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings of the green bonds will be directly
correlated to changes
in the IDRs of the bank, which in turn will reflect any shift in
the perceived
willingness or ability of China's government to support ABC in a
full and timely
manner.
