(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
six funds managed
by Henderson Global Investors at 'Strong' and withdrawn the
ratings.
Henderson Horizon European Growth Fund
Henderson Horizon Global Technology Fund
Henderson Horizon Asian Dividend Income Fund
Henderson Horizon Euro Corporate Bond Fund
Henderson Horizon Global Property Equities Fund
Henderson Horizon Pan European Equity Fund
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the stability in the investment
processes and resources
supporting the funds over the last 12 months. It also takes into
consideration
Henderson's profile as a large, listed, UK-domiciled asset
manager.
The performance of the funds has been consistent with the
ratings.
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings for commercial reasons.
Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on
these funds.
Fitch continues to rate the Henderson Cash Fund (AAA/V1).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Simone Capello
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1193
Committee Chairperson
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Fund Quality Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.