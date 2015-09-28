(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a dashboard report for the Largest Argentine Private Sector Banks. In Fitch's opinion, the largest Argentine private-sector banks are facing the pressure of narrower margins which are due to slower loan growth, regulatory caps and floors on interest rates and fees, inflationary pressures on costs, and a likely upward trend in credit costs. These factors, together with the uncertainty of the presidential elections to be held in October 2015, will likely mean lower profitability for the banking system in 2015. Continued and increasing government intervention, together with the possibility of greater foreign currency restrictions, would put further pressure on banks. The slowdown of the economy continues to generate lower credit demand, although in first-half 2015 growth accelerated somewhat, fueled by higher demand for consumer loans. Fitch expects the economy to grow at a very slow pace at least until 2017 and this will continue to affect credit demand. Bank delinquencies remain at historically low levels and loan loss reserve coverage is only adequate. Fitch expects a moderate deterioration in asset quality. The 'Largest Argentine Private Banks 1H15 Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link. Contact: Santiago Gallo Director +56-2-499-33-20 Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda. Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes Santiago, Chile Alejandro Tapia Director +52 (81) 8399-9156 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Largest Argentine Private Banks Dashboard - 1H15 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.