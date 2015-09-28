(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published a dashboard
report for the Largest Argentine Private Sector Banks.
In Fitch's opinion, the largest Argentine private-sector banks
are facing the
pressure of narrower margins which are due to slower loan
growth, regulatory
caps and floors on interest rates and fees, inflationary
pressures on costs, and
a likely upward trend in credit costs. These factors, together
with the
uncertainty of the presidential elections to be held in October
2015, will
likely mean lower profitability for the banking system in 2015.
Continued and increasing government intervention, together with
the possibility
of greater foreign currency restrictions, would put further
pressure on banks.
The slowdown of the economy continues to generate lower credit
demand, although
in first-half 2015 growth accelerated somewhat, fueled by higher
demand for
consumer loans. Fitch expects the economy to grow at a very slow
pace at least
until 2017 and this will continue to affect credit demand. Bank
delinquencies
remain at historically low levels and loan loss reserve coverage
is only
adequate. Fitch expects a moderate deterioration in asset
quality.
The 'Largest Argentine Private Banks 1H15 Dashboard' is
available on Fitch's
website at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda.
Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 (81) 8399-9156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Largest Argentine Private Banks Dashboard - 1H15
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.