CHICAGO, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fifth
Third Bancorp's
(FITB) ratings at 'A/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The
affirmation
reflects the company's solid liquidity levels, moderating credit
trends, and
good capital profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects the company's solid liquidity levels,
moderating credit
trends, and good capital profile. This is somewhat offset by a
weaker relative
earnings profile than historical measures for the company.
FITB's earnings, a key rating driver, have historically outpaced
peer averages
supported by strong efficiency levels, and good fee-based
revenues sources.
Fitch expects FITB's profitability will improve under a more
normalized rate
environment. In the meantime, FITB appears to have lost some
earnings momentum,
and the company no longer outperforms peers. During the first
half of 2015
(1H15), FITB reported an ROA of 98bps, slightly below the peer
median of 106bps.
Current earnings are below Fitch's expectations for FITB. FITB's
earnings are
impacted by a slowdown in refinancing activities, changes to the
deposit advance
product, and a general tightening in credit spreads over the
past several years.
Earnings were also impacted by a $97 million impairment charge
related to branch
network changes. FITB will consolidate or sell approximately 100
branches and
approximately 30 other properties that were purchased earlier
for future branch
expansion, which represents a relatively large 8% reduction in
the branch
network. FITB anticipates cost savings over the long run related
to this
initiative, which may aid earnings in the long term.
FITB's capital profile remains good with an estimated Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio
under Basel III of approximately 9.4%, approximately 110bps
below the large
regional peer median. Although FITB's estimated CET1 is below
peer levels, it is
still viewed as acceptable in absolute terms and above the fully
phased-in
requirement of 7%. Further, continual enhancements to the risk
management
infrastructure may help to mitigate future loan losses.
Fitch currently views the ownership stake in Vantiv favorably,
which contributed
approximately 11% of FITB's pre-tax earnings in 2014. Vantiv is
a payment
processing and technology provider that was spun off from FITB
in 2009. The
carrying value of FITB's investment in Vantiv was $415 million
at most recent
quarter-end, with a market value of $1.6 billion (based on
Vantiv's share price
on June 30, 2015). The significant $1.2 billion pre-tax
unrealized gain in
Vantiv is not included in FITB's equity or capital. However,
this unrealized
gain could provide for a large buffer against unexpected losses,
which is viewed
favorably in the context of the company's capital profile. If
monetized, an
additional $1 billion in gains would contribute to an increase
of approximately
100bps to the CET1.
FITB maintains a solid core funding base. Core deposits (defined
as total
deposits less jumbo CDs) represented a sizable 97% of total
deposits and 84% of
total funding at June 30, 2015. Short-term wholesale funding now
comprises a
modest 5% of total funding. FITB's estimate of the modified LCR
was 108% at June
30, 2015, well ahead of the 90% requirement on Jan. 1, 2016.
Many of FITB's
peers have yet to publicly disclose their LCR.
FITB's asset quality continues to improve, with NCOs dropping to
37bps in 2Q15,
its lowest level in years. Fitch views credit losses for the
industry as
unsustainably low and likely to deteriorate over the near term,
especially under
a higher interest rate environment.
FITB reported higher crisis-era losses than its peers, due to
weak economic
conditions in Michigan before the crisis started, and its
exposure to Florida.
FITB did make some needed decisions early on to mitigate risk,
including some
early exits of homebuilder or developer lending, and brokered
home equity, as
well as suspending non-owner-occupied CRE lending for a time.
FITB's loan
growth, particularly in C&I and auto, has been modest as
compared to its peers,
which is viewed favorably by Fitch given the competitive pricing
environment, as
well as industry-wide weakening terms and structures.
FITB disclosed the results of the SNC review were included in
2Q15 asset quality
ratios. The SNC portfolio totals $25 billion or a relatively
high 27% of total
loans, though not all banks publicly disclose SNC outstandings.
In the past, the
SNC portfolio has performed better than the overall commercial
book. Fitch
expects that the industry will begin to build loan loss
reserves, after several
years of releasing significant amounts, as loan growth increases
and the benign
credit environment shows some deterioration, particularly in
sectors such as
energy.
As previously discussed, FITB's earnings should improve under a
higher interest
rate environment. That said, its asset sensitivity, as disclosed
in its own
internal results, suggest a more modest balance sheet
positioning relative to
peers. FITB appears to be one of the more conservative banks in
its modelling
assumptions, with very good public disclosures. As a result,
FITB's actual
earnings under a higher rate environment may perform better than
current
estimates, or conversely, some of its peers may not necessarily
be as levered to
higher rates as their disclosures suggest.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FITB's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'a' for loss
severity. FITB's preferred stock is notched five levels below
its VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance, while
FITB's trust
preferred securities are notched two times from the VR for loss
severity and two
times for non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with
Fitch's criteria
and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss
severity risk
profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of
the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Fifth Third Bank are rated one
notch higher
than FITB's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
FITB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank,
reflecting its role as
the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act
as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized
reflecting the
very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary
failure and
default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since FITB's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Given FITB's ratings are at the higher end of the ratings
spectrum for the large
regional banks, Fitch does not anticipate any further ratings
upward momentum
given the high absolute levels. Fitch currently views more
downside risk in
FITB's ratings than upside.
More broadly, a lack of a sustainable improvement in FITB's
earnings profile
could pressure the company's ratings over time as they
represented a key rating
strength historically, and its performance has been relatively
average over the
past couple years.
Fitch expects FITB to continue to monetize its ownership stake
in Vantiv over
the intermediate term. A complete divestiture would lessen some
volatility in
earnings; however, without reinvestment or other organic
opportunities, FITB's
earnings profile would no longer benefit from Vantiv-related
income and gains,
and hence, ratings could be adversely impacted, should it not be
able to offset
the associated decline.
In addition, a reversal in FITB's asset quality trends, combined
with a material
deterioration in the liquidity and capital profile could
pressure FITB's
earnings. FITB has recently announced strategic initiatives to
increase its
capital market offerings, in line with efforts at a couple other
large regional
banks. Although Fitch expects securities business will remain
relatively low
relative to overall revenues for FITB and the other large
regional banks, an
outsized reliance on this more volatile income stream could be
viewed negatively
from a ratings perspective.
In July 2015, FITB has announced several executive management
changes, including
a new CEO and new COO. This follows other key executive
management changes over
the past couple years including, but not limited to, a new CRO,
CCO, CFO, and
Treasurer. While Fitch does not anticipate a material departure
in strategy
related to the most recent management changes, the agency
expects a certain
level of management stability going forward given the
significant amount of
changes in senior management since 2013. Further key material
changes in the
executive management team may have negative ratings
implications.
While considered less likely, further upward ratings movement
would be
predicated on a material decline in overall problem asset
levels, combined with
an above earnings profile. Further, while FITB's capital profile
is currently
considered adequate in light of its risk profile, any upgrade in
ratings would
likely also be dependent on an above average capital profile
which would provide
more than ample loss cushion for unexpected losses.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for FITB and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to FITB's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to FITB's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should FITB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since FITB's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Fifth Third Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Fifth Third Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
