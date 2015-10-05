(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wells
Fargo & Company's
(WFC) ratings at 'AA-/F1+' and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.'s ratings
at 'AA/F1+'. The
Rating Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation reflects the
company's superior
earnings profile, solid and consistent management team, and
strength of its
franchise across many business lines.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holding
Corporation (MUAH), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions
Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects the company's superior earnings
profile, solid and
consistent management team, and strength of its franchise across
many business
lines.
Over the past several years, WFC's financial performance has
been very strong
despite a challenging economic and interest rate environment.
WFC continues to
post solid levels of net income, with return on assets (ROAs)
well in excess of
the large regional average. WFC's superior earnings performance
is a core
strength for the company, and a positive rating driver that
differentiates it
from its peers.
Fitch attributes WFC's superior earnings profile to its proven
cross-sell
strategy, low funding costs, efficient cost structure, and a
diversified
business model by geography and product type that has proven
resilient over
time. Further, Fitch assumes that WFC has been able to benefit
post-financial
crisis from a flight to quality.
WFC continues to report very strong levels of net income, in
spite of
considerable margin compression over the past couple of years,
more so than
other large regional peers. Somewhat explaining this, WFC has
reported the
highest level of deposit growth, which has left the company with
an excess
amount of liquidity, only to be reinvested into lower yielding
assets. This
excess cash represents a significant resource available for the
company to
invest into earning assets as rates rise.
Fitch views WFC's deposit franchise as currently undervalued in
this low-rate
environment. As deposit rates have fallen from pre-crisis
levels, the benefit to
WFC from its low cost of funding has compressed. The
differential in funding
costs has narrowed as all the large regional banks have all been
able to
continually lower deposit costs. When interest rates rise, WFC
will likely be
able to maintain lower funding costs relative to peers, helping
to maintain
superior profitability metrics in a higher interest rate
environment.
WFC's management team is also viewed very favorably by Fitch.
There has been a
great deal of stability in the executive management ranks, with
little turnover.
Fitch views this as a competitive strength as the company's
strategic direction
and corporate culture remains consistent, and less vulnerable to
swings in
strategy. WFC's stated strategic objectives are clearly
articulated, and
achievable. Even during a challenging interest rate environment,
the company is
able to easily meet its three financial targets for ROA, return
on equity (ROE)
and the efficiency ratio, which are 1.3% to 1.6%, 12% to 15%,
and 55% to 59%,
respectively.
Fitch views no company as immune to operational issues or
losses, though WFC has
emerged relatively unscathed from the financial crisis,
especially relative to
similarly sized peers. Fitch attributes WFC's greater immunity
to risk
management failures and lack of outsized legal charges that have
plagued the
bigger banks to its long-tenured senior management team and
strong corporate
risk culture.
WFC's franchise is considered the strongest of the large
regional banks, with
leading market shares in many sectors and asset classes. WFC has
the second most
deposits in the U.S., and is a leading lender in many products,
including
mortgage origination and servicing, small business, commercial
real estate,
automobile, and middle-market commercial & industrial (C&I). WFC
is also the
second largest debit card issuer, second largest private student
lender, third
largest full-service retail brokerage (based on financial
advisors), and fourth
largest wealth management provider (based on AUM). This
franchise provides the
company with economies of scale that are difficult to replicate,
and allows the
company to effectively compete with any bank given the breadth
of its product
offerings.
In terms of WFC's financial profile, asset quality continues to
improve, while
capital and liquidity remain good. WFC's credit risk metrics
have improved
alongside the industry. WFC's nonperforming asset (NPA) ratios
remain elevated
and above regional bank peer averages. Much of the weaker
relative performance
is due to a large balance of mortgage-related accruing troubled
debt
restructurings (TDRs). Despite higher NPA levels, NCOs are
roughly in line with
peer averages. Fitch expects loan losses will increase from
currently
unsustainably low levels for WFC, as well as the industry,
especially under a
higher interest rate environment. However, higher provisioning
should not
materially impact WFC's financial profile given its earnings
strength.
Although WFC is one of the largest participants in the
energy-sector, overall
O&G loans represent less than 2% of total loans. WFC indicated
that its loan
loss reserves incorporate potential losses on WFC's oil and gas
exposures.
WFC's capital profile is considered solid, relative to its risk
profile, capital
generation capabilities, and target payout ranges. The Common
Equity Tier 1
under Basel III Advanced Approach, fully phased-in, was 10.55%
at June 30, 2015,
well above the fully phased-in requirement of 9%, which includes
the recently
announced 2% G-SIB capital surcharge.
Fitch expects that WFC will maintain a capital cushion over the
9% requirement
to insulate the company from volatility in unrealized losses and
the valuation
of the MSR asset. There is also uncertainty with regard to the
inclusion of the
capital surcharge in CCAR stress testing. As such, Fitch
believes that WFC will
likely carry a higher level of capital than some of its large
regional peers
over the long term, who do not have a G-SIB surcharge.
In terms of the finalized U.S. Basel III supplemental leverage
ratio (SLR) rule
issued on April 8, 2014, WFC easily meets the holding company
requirement with
an estimated fully phased-in SLR of 7.8% at June 30, 2015. Fitch
expects that
WFC will be able to meet a long-term debt requirement when the
regulatory rules
are announced; however, the requirement to maintain a higher
level of debt than
its business model needs may modestly impact profitability and
could lead to
incremental risk taking.
WFC is primarily deposit funded, with core deposits representing
75% of total
funding sources as of June 30, 2015. WFC also actively uses
wholesale funding
sources, including short- and long-term debt. Debt maturities
are well
distributed, and significant liquidity is held in the form of
cash and liquid
assets at both the parent company and the banks. Furthermore,
there is a limited
reliance on short-term borrowings, with federal funds purchased,
securities sold
under agreements to repurchase, commercial paper, trading
liabilities, and other
short-term borrowings, at approximately 9% of total funding as
of June 30, 2015,
well below similarly-sized banks, though higher than the large
regional peer
average.
The parent's liquidity is considered solid, as the firm strives
to maintain its
parent liquidity position such that it has the ability to stay
out of the
wholesale markets for a minimum of 12 months at any given point
in time. WFC's
high credit ratings have helped it gain universal acceptance in
virtually all
global capital markets on very favorable terms, and Fitch
anticipates that WFC
will continue to be able to easily issue debt to meet upcoming
debt maturities
and other requirements.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
WFC's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'aa-' for loss
severity. WFC's preferred stock is notched five levels below its
VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance, while
WFC's trust
preferred securities are notched two times from the VR for loss
severity and two
times for non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with
Fitch's criteria
and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss
severity risk
profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of
the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and
Wells Fargo Bank
Northwest are rated one notch higher than Wells Fargo Bank's IDR
and senior
unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from
depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
WFC's international subsidiary, Wells Fargo Bank International's
deposit ratings
are at the same level as senior debt ratings because their
preferential status
is less clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits
makes it
difficult to determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor
preference.
HOLDING COMPANY
WFC's VR is equalized with those of its operating companies and
banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. VRs
are also equalized
reflecting the very close correlation between holding company
and subsidiary
failure and default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Fitch upgraded the IDRs of Wells Fargo Bank N.A. and Wells Fargo
Bank Northwest
N.A. to 'AA' in May 2015, The Rating Outlooks are Stable. The
upgrade of the
banks' ratings to a notch above the parent reflects the expected
implementation
of total loss absorbing capital (TLAC) requirements for U.S.
Global Systemically
Important Banks (G-SIBs) and the presence of a substantial debt
buffer in the
holding company.
The VRs remain equalized between WFC and its material operating
subsidiaries.
The common VR of WFC and its operating companies reflects the
correlated
performance, or failure rate between the WFC and these
subsidiaries. Fitch takes
a group view on the credit profile from a failure perspective,
while the IDR
reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on senior
debt. Fitch
believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly equivalent,
while the default
risk given at the operating company would be lower given TLAC.
All U.S. bank
subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of size, as U.S.
banks are
cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
Wells Fargo Canada Corp., Wells Fargo Bank International, and
Wells Fargo
Securities International Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries
of WFC or Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A. Their IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with
WFC reflecting
Fitch's view that these entities are core and integral to WFC's
business
strategy and operations. Their IDRs and ratings would be
sensitive to the same
factors that might drive a change in WFC's IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
WFC has a Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and
VRs do not
incorporate any support.
In May of this year, Fitch downgraded the SR and SRF for Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A.
and Wells Fargo Bank Northwest in line with Fitch's view of
sovereign support.
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that WFC
becomes non-viable. Also, implementation of the Dodd Frank
Orderly Liquidation
Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed to provide
a framework for
resolving banks that are likely to require holding company
senior creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of
the company
receiving sovereign support.
Wells Fargo Bank International has a support rating of '1',
which is an
institutional support rating, and indicates that there is a high
probability
that WFC would provide support to Wells Fargo Bank
International, which is
domiciled in Ireland.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Given that WFC's ratings are already at the top of the globally
rated bank
universe, Fitch views limited potential for an upgrade.
Conversely, failure to maintain earnings at above peer levels
will pressure
WFC's ratings, as its earning profile is one of the key rating
drivers. The
strength of the earnings stream provides for solid capital
generation
capabilities, which will help absorb unexpected losses.
Market-sensitive revenues, which include gains and losses on
equity investments,
trading activities, and debt securities, combined with
investment banking fees,
have averaged around 6.5% of total revenues for WFC over the
past year. Fitch
expects that capital markets-related revenues will remain
relatively modest in
the context of overall earnings; however, an outsized reliance
could impact
ratings given the general volatility and risks associated with
capital markets
revenues.
WFC's ratings may also be sensitive to any outsized risks that
company may take
as it relates to a higher implied cost of capital given the
company's G-SIB
capital surcharge. However, given the bank has a superior
earnings profile and a
strong risk culture, Fitch views this risk as low likelihood.
To date, litigation-related costs have been very manageable.
While WFC does not
disclose actual litigation reserves (similar to many of its
peers), the high end
of the range of reasonably possible potential litigation losses
in excess of the
company's liability for probable and estimable losses was $1.4
billion at June
30, 2015, considered very modest in the context of annual pretax
pre-provision
revenues of roughly $35 billion. Fitch anticipates that any
FHA-related fine
that may ultimately get assessed will be manageable in the
context of WFC's
superior earnings profile, and that WFC will comply with the
outstanding items
from the mortgage servicing amended Consent Order. However, any
material
outsized legal, regulatory or operational-related charges may
adversely impact
ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for WFC and its operating companies' subordinated
debt, trust
preferred securities, and preferred stock are sensitive to any
change to WFC's
VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to WFC's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should WFC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Given that WFC's and the banks' VRs remain equalized, Wells
Fargo Bank N.A.'s
ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that
might affect WFC's
VR.
The IDRs and ratings of Wells Fargo Canada Corp., Wells Fargo
Bank
International, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited
are sensitive to
the same factors that might drive a change in WFC's IDR.
Wells Fargo Securities International Limited's Rating Outlook is
Positive. The
Positive Outlook reflects the agency's belief that the internal
TLAC of material
international operating companies will likely be large enough to
meet Pillar 1
capital requirements and will then be sufficient to recapitalize
them. A
one-notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has sufficient clarity on
additional
disclosure on the pre-positioning of internal TLAC and its
sufficiency in size
to cover a default of senior operating company liabilities.
Sufficient clarity
may, however, take longer to come through than the typical
Outlook horizon of
one to two years.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since WFC's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Additionally, due to the linkage in ratings between WFC and
Wells Fargo Bank
International, if Wells Fargo Bank International were to become
less
strategically important to WFC, its ratings may be impacted.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Wells Fargo & Co.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Market-linked securities at 'AA- EMR';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
--Long-term deposits at 'AA+';
--Market-linked securities at 'AA+ EMR';
--Senior debt at 'AA';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'AA+';
--Senior debt at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Wachovia Bank, N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA+';
--Senior debt at 'AA';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Wells Fargo Canada Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+'.
Greater Bay Bancorp, Inc.
--Senior debt at 'AA-'.
Wachovia Corporation
--Commercial paper at 'F1+';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Wells Fargo Real Estate Investment Corporation
--Preferred stock at 'BBB+'.
Wells Fargo Bank International
--Support at '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
Wells Fargo Securities International Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
SouthTrust Bank
--Senior debt at 'AA';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
First Union National - Florida
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Wells Fargo Capital II, X
Wachovia Capital Trust II
Central Fidelity Capital Trust I
Corestates Capital II, III
First Union Capital II
--Preferred at 'BBB+.'
Wachovia Capital Trust III
--Preferred at 'BBB.'
